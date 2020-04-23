 
 

Marianne Faithfull Back at Home After Three-Week Hospitalization for Coronavirus

Announcing her discharged from a London hospital, the 'As Tears Go By' singer offers her gratitude for all the kind messages of concern and to all the National Health Service staff who cared for her.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Marianne Faithfull is well on the road to recovery after spending three weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19.

The 73-year-old "As Tears Go By" singer was admitted to a London hospital on 1 April with coronavirus symptoms, but a statement on her social media platforms suggests Marianne is now back at home.

"We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19," the statement reads. "She will continue to recuperate in London."

"Marianne thanks you all for your kind messages of concern, which have meant a great deal through what is a such a difficult time for so many (sic). She is also very grateful to all the NHS (National Health Service) staff who cared for her at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life."

