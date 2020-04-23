Michael Jordan Donates Earnings From 'The Last Dance' Docuseries to Coronavirus-Related Charity

WENN Celebrity

The former professional basketball star is expected to earn between $3 million and $4 million for the 10-episode series documenting his career with the Chicago Bulls and the victorious 1997-98 season.

AceShowbiz - Former professional basketball player Michael Jordan is donating all of his earnings from new ESPN docuseries "The Last Dance" to charity.

Over 10 episodes, "The Last Dance" details Jordan's career with the Chicago Bulls, and the victorious 1997-98 season when the team claimed its sixth NBA (National Basketball Association) championship.

The star is expected to earn between $3 million (£2.4 million) and $4 million (£3.2 million) for the series, and a representative told People Jordan has "already committed to donating to Friends of the Children, a national non-profit that provides vulnerable children, ages 4-6, with professional mentors who stay with them from kindergarten through graduation".

He is also "vetting additional Coronavirus-related causes", they added.

"The Last Dance" has already broken viewing records as the most-watched ESPN documentary, with 6.1 million people tuning in to watch episodes one and two, after the show first aired on Sunday, April 19.

New episodes will air Sundays on ESPN, and on Netflix the day after their ESPN airing.