Gunna Defends Young Thug Amid French Montana Beef

On the other hand, the 28-year-old 'Best Friend' rapper recently updated his Instagram Stories feed with a post that read, 'Imagine being a French Montana fan.'

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Gunna has inserted himself in French Montana and Young Thug's feud. Taking his "Hot" collaborator's side, the 26-year-old shaded the "Unforgettable" rapper through a post shared on Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, April 22.

He said on the photo-sharing platform, "Prayers up for French Montana. ...Cuz he gonna need them." However, French has yet to respond to Gunna.

Beef between French and Thug started after the latter claimed that he'd outshine Kendrick Lamar because he has more hits than him. "You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I might outshine him. Not because I'm a better rapper, or whatever it is. It's just that I got more hits," he said in an interview.

Not a few argued with him, including Thug. "Listen, bro. Get out of your feelings. I'm only speaking from an artist standpoint. You do not have nowhere near more hits than Kendrick Lamar, whatsoever. You probably won't ever have more hits than buddy. So, get that out of your head. I don't know what you're taking, but get that out of your head," he said in a video.

From there, the two rappers threw insults at each other and at one point, Thug brought Meek Mill into the mix by claiming that he'd ask the "Going Bad" rapper to send him footage of French getting knocked out. The "Writing on the Walls" rapper then responded by claiming that he'd give him a million dollars if Thug could show him the footage. He also threatened to expose him.

Most recently, Thug updated his Instagram Stories feed with a post that read, "Imagine being a French Montana fan." He also called his fellow hip-hop star "Auntie French" in a number of posts.

