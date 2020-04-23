 
 

Is He OK? Lil Baby Posts Photo of Him Getting Scratches on His Face
WENN/Avalon
However, some people insist that the scratches on his face are merely makeup for a music video shoot while a number of people joke that they look like a Jordan sign.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - It looks like Lil Baby has recently gotten into some problems. The rapper took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself with a few scratches on his face, sparking speculation that he might be getting caught in a brawl.

However, some others have disputed this speculation by pointing out that the scratches are most likely makeup and that it might be for a music video shoot. "Lol I think it’s makeup maybe he’s doing a music video or movie," one said. "You can literally see that it can be peeled off lol," one more person pointed.

There were also a number of people who poked fun at the fact that one of his scratches looked like a Jordan sign. Meanwhile, some joked that it might be his ex-girlfriend Jayda Cheaves' doing. "Jayda why you do that lmao jk jk," an individual said. "Jayda is tiiiyuuurd yaheame," another commented, as someone else echoed, "Scar face [Jayda] helped him out with the oils."

Baby and Jayda dated for a while and welcomed a child together in February last year. Despite the split, the rapper assured that he and his baby mama maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their son.

"It ain't no like, 'still together.' She my son mama, so it ain't no way we cannot be together," he explained. "Even if we not in a relationship like boyfriend and girlfriend type s**t, we got a relationship because we got a kid. We got a small kid so we gotta kick it no matter what." Elsewhere in the interview, Baby denied ever dating Alexis Skyy after the latter claimed so on Twitter. He said, "All I ask is don't lie on me. You kno d**n well we don't f*** around. That's Goofy to speak on me."

