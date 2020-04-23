 
 

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage
WENN
Music

Despite the explanation, fans on Twitter continue to come at the 'Unforgettable' hitmaker with one fan noting to French that Kendrick's 'main focus isn't making hits.'

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - French Montana is setting the record straight. In a recent interview with Complex News, the rapper discussed his success in the hip-hop industry, insinuating that he would easily beat anyone including Kendrick Lamar. The statements earned him some hate comments, but French refused to change his mind in their favor.

"I could go against anybody," he said during the said interview. "You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I might outshine him. Not because I'm a better rapper, or whatever it is. It's just that I got more hits."

He went on explaining, "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you want to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

As soon as the video of the interview hit the web, some users started to clown French for it. The "Welcome to the Party" spitter caught wind of it, and took to his Twitter account to share more insight into his opinion on the matter.

"IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !!" French insisted. "I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE."

Assuring that there's no bad blood between him and Kendrick, French added, "I love kendrick! that's not just for kendrick that's to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question that u want me to say lol ? It should be your attitude too. If u think any less of yourself don't blame it on the next person who don't ! set it up."

Despite the explanation, fans continued to come at French. To someone who noted that Kendrick's "main focus isn't making hits," French responded, "My point exactly! He is a different artist. I was just sayin, I'll win that part. He is gonna win everything else but give me mines lol."

"I was talking about hits, we can go neck to neck," French wrote. "Not taking nothing away from him, just standing for myself."

You can share this post!

Tory Lanez Insists He Has a Lot of Similarities With Tupac Shakur Despite Backlash

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'
Related Posts
French Montana on Hot 97 Declaring Him Winner in Hits Battle Against Kendrick Lamar: 'I'm Not Crazy'

French Montana on Hot 97 Declaring Him Winner in Hits Battle Against Kendrick Lamar: 'I'm Not Crazy'

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Reacts to Young Thug Threatening to Post Clip of Him Getting Knocked Out

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

French Montana Enjoys Companion of Kenneth Petty’s Ex During Coronavirus Quarantine

French Montana Enjoys Companion of Kenneth Petty’s Ex During Coronavirus Quarantine

French Montana Fears Young Chop Will Be Killed If He Doesn't Get Help

French Montana Fears Young Chop Will Be Killed If He Doesn't Get Help

Most Read
Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert
Music

Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen to Perform at 'Jersey 4 Jersey' Benefit Concert

Jack Johnson to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Kokua Festival 2020

Jack Johnson to Celebrate Earth Day With Virtual Kokua Festival 2020

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

Niall Horan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in New Music Video for 'Black and White'

Niall Horan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in New Music Video for 'Black and White'

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Michael Jackson Livid as Madonna Told Him to 'Dress Like a Girl'

Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album in Support of Fight Against Coronavirus

Rose McGowan to Release Debut Album in Support of Fight Against Coronavirus

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Jonas Brothers to Give Special Announcement During Planned Livestream

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Liam Payne Knows Zayn Malik's Heart Was Not in One Direction Long Before Departure

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK Unveiled to Be Part of Lady GaGa's 'Chromatica'

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates 50th Anniversary of Earth Day With 'Oh, What A World 2.0' Release

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Surviving Beatles Members to Offer Sing-A-Long Version of 'Yellow Submarine' Film

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'

Ashley Benson Recruited by G-Eazy for Cover Collaboration of Radiohead's 'Creep'