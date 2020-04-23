French Montana Clears the Air After Saying That He'd 'Outshine' Kendrick Lamar on Festival Stage

WENN Music

Despite the explanation, fans on Twitter continue to come at the 'Unforgettable' hitmaker with one fan noting to French that Kendrick's 'main focus isn't making hits.'

AceShowbiz - French Montana is setting the record straight. In a recent interview with Complex News, the rapper discussed his success in the hip-hop industry, insinuating that he would easily beat anyone including Kendrick Lamar. The statements earned him some hate comments, but French refused to change his mind in their favor.

"I could go against anybody," he said during the said interview. "You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I might outshine him. Not because I'm a better rapper, or whatever it is. It's just that I got more hits."

He went on explaining, "Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you want to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

As soon as the video of the interview hit the web, some users started to clown French for it. The "Welcome to the Party" spitter caught wind of it, and took to his Twitter account to share more insight into his opinion on the matter.

"IF WE JUST TALKING ABOUT ANTHEMS, !! ME VS KENDRICK HIT FOR HIT ! I BELIEVE I CAN GO NECK TO NECK !!" French insisted. "I BEEN MAKING HITS FOR A LONG TIME ! IT AINT MY FAULT I BELIEVE IN MYSELF. HOW WAS I SUPPOSED TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION ? HOW MANY TIMES I GOTTA PROVE MYSELF BEFORE I GET MINE."

Assuring that there's no bad blood between him and Kendrick, French added, "I love kendrick! that's not just for kendrick that's to anybody they put in front of me, and ask me that same question that u want me to say lol ? It should be your attitude too. If u think any less of yourself don't blame it on the next person who don't ! set it up."

Despite the explanation, fans continued to come at French. To someone who noted that Kendrick's "main focus isn't making hits," French responded, "My point exactly! He is a different artist. I was just sayin, I'll win that part. He is gonna win everything else but give me mines lol."

"I was talking about hits, we can go neck to neck," French wrote. "Not taking nothing away from him, just standing for myself."