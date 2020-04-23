Tory Lanez Insists He Has a Lot of Similarities With Tupac Shakur Despite Backlash

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Jerry Sprunger' rapper previously received heavy backlash after he admitted during an interview that 'there's a lot of similarities between me and Pac.'

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez doesn't care what others said. Following his controversial comment about him having similarities with Tupac Shakur, the Canadian star has responded to the backlash and insisted that he and the late rap legend are similar.

In a video posted on his social media profile, Tory mentioned four things that he and Tupac have in common to prove his point. "I got a nose ring, I'm black. I was born in the thumb, I might be wearing bandana today," the rapper said, before telling his critics to "get off of my d**k my n***a!"

His response only made him get criticized even more. "Hey cornball you ain't pac," one said, as another person commented, "Your joke was so bad carti left." Someone else wrote, "Y'all n***a took him serious? This is what y'all took serious?" Meanwhile, one more individual chimed in, "They're both blacks that's about it. Pac was a goat." There was also someone who sarcastically said, "All while wearing a Pizza Planet shirt. Very 2pac of him, smh."

Tory said he and Tupac have a lot of similarities during an interview with Genius. Mentioning that he could relate to one of the late star's quotes, he said, "I feel like there's a lot of similarities between me and Pac." However, he made it clear that he isn't the next Tupac just because of that.

"Not saying like, I'm Pac. I hate when n****s say that. I'm not trying. I'm me, my n***a, but I do love Pac and I do feel like there were similarities in the fact that when you really think about it, I say whatever the f**k I want to say. N***as hate me for that," he said. "Or they love me for it. I move how I want to move. I really punch your f**kin face off in real life. It's been proven. This is a proven fact."