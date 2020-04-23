 
 

Cardi B Protests Business Reopening in Georgia Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 'I Like It' raptress is among many people who are against Georgia governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen non-essential businesses despite more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

  • Apr 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has spoken up against Georgia governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen non-essential businesses in the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The New York City native, who is a part-time Atlanta residence, let her stance in the matter be known on Instagram.

When Baller Alert informed its followers of the Georgia governor's decision to reopen gyms, barbers, hairdressers, nail salons and more at the end of the week, the 27-year-old rapper issued a warning to fellow users, "I just want to let people DONT GO AROUND YOUR PARENTS OR GRANDPARENTS! Once there sick and in the hospital wit covid you won't be able to see how and what they treating them with. They will literally have them die slow !"

She continued, "They are not nurturing covid patience with the proper foods ,tea to boost their immunes.STRAIGHT MEDICATION !Your parents , grandparents or YOU will most likely pass by yourself in a cold hospital with no physical contact with your love ones." She signed it off with a strong message about keeping people safe as writing, "HEALTH OVER CAPITALISM!"

Georgia has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 800 coronavirus-related deaths. In announcing the decision, governor Brian Kemp admitted the reopening of his state's economy would lead to more people getting sick. The Republican politician stated, "When we have more people moving around, we're probably going to see our cases continue to go up, but we're a lot better prepared for that now than we were over a month ago."

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, public figures and even other other Republicans have sounded off their disagreement on the decision. Rapper/actor Killer Mike, who owns The Swag Shop barbershops throughout Atlanta, has declared that he won't be opening up shop on Friday, April 24 despite the green light.

"As business owners, we were concerned and we are concerned," he told TMZ, admitting that it's great news for business but not for public health. "Our first concern is the safety of our employees and our customers," he explained. "We aren't comfortable opening."

