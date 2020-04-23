Justin Bieber Excited to Release 'Really Special' New Music: 'Be Ready'

WENN Music

The Canadian star jumps on Instagram Live during which he teases about an upcoming 'special' new song and tour, though he's going to wait until 'this all calms down a little bit' before releasing anything.

AceShowbiz - It seems that Justin Bieber is spending time during Coronavirus lockdown by working on new music. The Canadian star jumped on Instagram Live on Tuesday, April 21 during which he teased about an upcoming "special" new song.

"We are working on something really special now. Be ready," the 26-year-old "Despacito" hitmaker told his fans during the broadcast from his home in Canada. "Hopefully when this all calms down a little bit we will be able to release some new stuff. And go on tour eventually, so I'm excited for that."

Fans were supposed to be enjoying his "Changes Tour", a 45-date stadium and arena tour which was initially set to start on May 14. That would mark his first live tour in nearly three years. However, the husband of Hailey Baldwin was forced to postpone the much-anticipated tour due to Coronavirus pandemic.

"The health and safety of my fans, team, cast and crew is the most important thing for me. The world is a scary place but we will all figure this out together. We held on to these dates as long as we could and I cannot wait to see all of you in person as soon as I can. Be safe," so he announced earlier this month.

More than anyone else, Justin was reportedly disappointed by the delay. He "has mentally prepared himself for several weeks that it would be necessary to postpone the tour," said a source of the "Yummy" singer. "It obviously didn't come as a shock to him. Yet, he is -- of course -- very disappointed. He has been rehearsing and preparing for months."

"Justin wants to do a safe tour so everyone, including his fans, can feel comfortable being in a large crowd again," the source added. "If this isn't possible until next year, Justin will accept that."