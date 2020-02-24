T.I. Expresses Discomfort at Stepdaughter's Relationship With Rapper Bandhunta Izzy

Instagram Celebrity

Admitting that he went as far as checking the background of Zonnique Pullins' boyfriend and found nothing negative about him, T.I. says he's still 'uncomfortable with what may potentially transpire in the future.'

AceShowbiz - As a rapper who has in the past been caught in cheating scandal, T.I. is fully aware of the lifestyle that comes with being a famous MC. Thus, as a father who has raised his wife Tiny a.k.a. Tamela Cottle's daughter Zonnique Pullins as his own kid, the 39-year-old has expressed his worry about his stepdaughter's relationship with a fellow rapper, Bandhunta Izzy.

In a recent episode of his podcast "ExpediTIously", the "Whatever You Like" hitmaker shared his honest opinion on the matter during a discussion with Fabolous, whose stepdaughter Taina Williams is dating Chicago rapper G Herbo. Revealing that he couldn't trust Bandhunta at first, he said his first reaction to the young couple's relationship at the time was "f**k this n***a 'til he shows me otherwise."

T.I. revealed he "went so far as to check his background, where he's from," but "his pedigree seems to come back without a tarnish." Admitting Bandhunta is "a cool cat" and "a respectable young man," he added, "I don't have anything negative to say about him."

Still, the Atlanta-born artist is "uncomfortable with what may potentially transpire in the future." Noting that he doesn't let his "level of discomfort bleed over into their happiness," T.I. tries to keep his "discomfort exclusively." He explained, "I don't share that discomfort with her or him... I just remain quietly uncomfortable, to myself [laughs]."

Having nothing but best wishes for the couple, T.I. added that he hopes Zonnique and Bandhunta get married and live happily ever after. "I'll admit this, they've lasted a lot longer than I expected, so at this point, I'm rooting for them to go all the way," he said.

As for Fabolous, he had a different approach with his stepdaughter's boyfriend G Herbo. "Of course, I was watchful, but I tried not to be judgmental 'cause I know how we're judged," he shared. "I know from just walking in a room and you having the title of a rapper, automatically, the bad boy, you did wrong, infidelity."

Defending rap stars in general, the 42-year-old continued, "And that's not to say those titles - every stereotype comes from experience. It doesn't come out of anywhere, so I do understand it." Trying to be as fair as possible in judging his stepdaughter's boyfriend, he added, "But at the same time, let me not judge him until I know him. That's what I wanted to do with him."