 
 

50 Cent Hints at Having Daughter After GF Cuban Link Admits to Getting Broody

WENN/Sheri Determan
Prior to this, the aspiring lawyer admitted to having a 'Daughter Fever' through a post on Instagram Stories that included a photo of Kim Kardashian's daughter North.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - It appears Cuban Link isn't the only one having baby fever right now. Her boyfriend, 50 Cent, recently hinted at his plans to have a daughter and it's all because of Chris Brown's eldest daughter Royalty Brown.

Fiddy took to his Instagram account on Sunday, February 23 to share a throwback photo of the little girl and gushed over her beauty. The "Power" star apparently found her so adorable it made her want another child himself. "Look at this," he said in the caption, adding a heart-eyes emoji. "I think I need me a girl then I'm done CB."

Earlier this month, Cuban Link admitted to getting broody after seeing a photo of Kim Kardashian's daughter North. "Daughter Fever LOL," she wrote on Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of the 6-year-old girl and her reality TV star getting out of the car together. North flashed a bright smile to the camera as she held a lollipop in one hand while Kim held her other hand.

Should Fiddy and Cuban really try to have a baby daughter, this will be their first child together. The hip-hop star already has two sons from previous relationships, though he is currently beefing with his eldest son Marquise Jackson. The two used to have a great relationship, but it all changed in 2008 when he and his baby mama, Shaniqua Tompkins, were feuding over a home.

Things got worse after that, with Marquise refusing to see his rapper father by 2012. Fiddy then went on to accuse his ex of poisoning Marquise's mind and turning his son against him. Last year, the "In Da Club" rapper publicly disowned him. When someone dissed him for not letting the teenager have backstage pass at his concert, Fiddy responded, "I got a blood test that's not my kid f**k outta here."

