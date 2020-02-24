 
 

Lil Nas X Excites Wedding Guests as He Crashes Disney World Reception

Lil Nas X Excites Wedding Guests as He Crashes Disney World Reception
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Rodeo' rapper makes a surprise appearance as he walks hand-in-hand with the bride and hits the dance floor while his hit 'Old Town Road' plays in the background.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X just gave one newlywed couple a reception to remember. On Saturday, February 22, the "Rodeo" rapper took to his Twitter account to share a video that captured him crashing a wedding at Disney World.

In the short clip, the Grammy Award winner, who happened to be vacationing at the Orlando theme park, could be seen surprising guests when he walked into the reception hall hand-in-hand with the bride. One of the female guests could be seen exclaiming, "What the f**k is happening right now?"

For the occasion, the 20-year-old rapper rocked a white printed sweatsuit and a cowboy hat. He showed off his dance moves as soon as his hit collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road", began playing in the background. His accompanying note for the clip simply read, "just crashed a wedding at disney world."

Photo-INFO

Lil Nas X took to Twitter to share he was crashing a wedding.

The "Panini" MC's wedding crash revelation drove many crazy with jealousy. One Twitter user said, "Crash my wedding I regret proposing to my girlfriend lol." Another wrote, "Imagine. It's the big day, the day of all days and then the universe gifts you panini man." A third jokingly tweeted, "I'd leave my man if I see you in my wedding party."

Photo-INFO

One Twitter user begged him to crash their wedding too.

Photo-INFO

Another reacted to Lil Nas X's post.

Photo-INFO

One other person chimed in.

This was not the only surprise appearance the MC, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, made for the day. He also came to a bash thrown by Bert's Big Adventure, a charity organization which works for bringing children suffering from chronic illnesses to Disney World.

"He was so kind and thoughtful - arriving with an autographed hat for each kiddo to wear during his performance," the organization spoke of his visit on Instagram. "In addition, he graciously posed for so many photos and commemorated the evening by having the Bert's Big Adventure kiddos and siblings sign his hat too! It was an experience to last a lifetime!" They also noted that he rapped to "Old Town Road" and even "gave us all signed cowboy hats and now we get to sign HIS hat!!!"

You can share this post!

Artist of the Week: Nicki Minaj

Lil' Kim Almost Unrecognizable With Swollen Face at Floyd Mayweather's Birthday Party
Related Posts
Lil Nas X Excites Wedding Guests as He Crashes Disney World Reception

Lil Nas X Excites Wedding Guests as He Crashes Disney World Reception

Full List: Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift Among Nominees at 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

Full List: Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift Among Nominees at 2020 Kids' Choice Awards

Lil Nas X Offers Support for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Transgender Daughter Zaya

Lil Nas X Offers Support for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Transgender Daughter Zaya

Lil Nas X Confuses People as He's Hilariously Lusting Over SZA

Lil Nas X Confuses People as He's Hilariously Lusting Over SZA

Lil Nas X and Nas' Thrilling 'Rodeo' Music Video Filled With Pop Culture References - Watch!

Lil Nas X and Nas' Thrilling 'Rodeo' Music Video Filled With Pop Culture References - Watch!

Most Read
LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara
Celebrity

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media