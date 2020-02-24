 
 

'Sonic the Hedgehog' Edges Out 'Call of the Wild' in Race to Box Office Top

Paramount Pictures/20th Century Fox
Scoring its second week at number one, the Jim Carrey-starring movie collects only $1.3 million more than the adaptation of Jack London's classic tale over the weekend.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - The hedgehog narrowly beat the wild dog to claim the top spot at the North American box office over the weekend (February 21-23).

"Sonic the Hedgehog" edged out Harrison Ford's "The Call of the Wild" to score a second week at number one - but only by a whisker.

Jim Carrey's new movie was expected to dominate at the box office, but the adaptation of Jack London's classic tale surprised film experts by leading Friday night and going on to make $25 million over the three days.

But "Sonic" won the weekend with a $26.3 million haul, passing the $100 million mark in North America and $200 million mark worldwide in 10 days.

"Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" landed in third place in the U.S., notching up a three-week tally of $72 million, while "Brahms: The Boy II" and "Bad Boys for Life" complete the new top five.

Top Ten Movies at Weekend Box Office for Feb. 21-23:

  1. "Sonic the Hedgehog" - $26.3 million
  2. "The Call of the Wild" - $24.8 million
  3. "Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn" - $7 million
  4. "Brahms: The Boy II" - $5.9 million
  5. "Bad Boys for Life" - $5.8 million
  6. "1917" - $4.4 million
  7. "Fantasy Island" - $4.1 million
  8. "Parasite" - $3.1 million
  9. "Jumanji: The Next Level" - $3 million
  10. "The Photograph" - $2.8 million

