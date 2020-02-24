 
 

Cardi B Comes to Dwayne Wade's Defense Over Support for Transgender Daughter

Cardi B Comes to Dwayne Wade's Defense Over Support for Transgender Daughter
Hitting out at critics who insisted that 12-year-old Zaya is too young to transition, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker pleads with others to 'try to understand somebody else.'

AceShowbiz - Cardi B defended Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old daughter Zaya from critics after she came out as transgender.

The daughter of the sportsman, whose step-mum is actress Gabrielle Union, was previously known as Zion, and told them she'd "love for you guys to call me Zaya," the retired basketball player told U.S. TV host Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month.

While the star has been inundated with messages of support, some didn't take the news so well, with Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) and Young Thug slamming the former basketball player for supporting his child's decision to switch gender to female.

Taking to Instagram in a live stream, "Bodak Yellow" star Cardi hit out at the critics, insisting, "People are born like that, like that Lady GaGa song: 'I was born this way.' That s**t is f**king real."

Addressing the argument that Zaya is too young to transition, Cardi, who has also supported her bisexual sister Hennessy Carolina, mused, "But it's like, how old is too young? If you were born thinking that you are a girl in a boy's body, how old do you have to be to keep knowing that that's who you are?"

"That's who you are. That's your identity. If that's who you feel that you are, how old - what is the age limit for you to know that that's what you want to be?"

Adding that she wished she was as self-aware at such a young age, the "Kream" hitmaker urged critics of Zaya and her family, "Please, try to understand. 'Cause sometimes you'll be wanting people to understand you, so try to understand somebody else, especially when it's a child."

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Her Heart Dropped After Hearing Snoop Dogg's Attack on Gayle King

Rapper Blac Youngsta Pulls Out Gun at Aggressive Crowd During Concert
