 
 

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Her Heart Dropped After Hearing Snoop Dogg's Attack on Gayle King

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Her Heart Dropped After Hearing Snoop Dogg's Attack on Gayle King
WENN/Avalon/Instar
Celebrity

Sitting down with the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker, the 'Red Table Talk' host claims she wants to have a 'healing' conversation with him in the wake of the controversy.

  • Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith was upset when her friend Snoop Dogg attacked news anchor Gayle King for asking questions about the late Kobe Bryant's rape trial in an interview.

The rapper raged, "How dare you try to tarnish my motherf**king homeboy's reputation... Respect the family and back off, b**ch, before we come get you (sic)."

He has since said sorry to King for calling her out over her chat with Bryant's pal Lisa Leslie, and she has accepted his apology, but Jada has now taken aim at Snoop in a new face-to-face chat, which will air on her "Red Table Talk" show on Wednesday, February 26.

"When you first came out and you said what you said, my heart dropped," the actress told Snoop. "I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me."

"I was like, 'Oh no, Snoop has now taken his power flow away from me, away from (daughter) Willow, away from my mother'."

"I was like... 'If this is what's happening,' I was like, 'Not Snoop!' That's one of the reasons I felt like I really wanted to have the conversation with you in the spirit of healing."

Snoop has confessed he "overreacted" to King's interview following the death of his friend and hero in a helicopter crash last month.

You can share this post!

Ari Fletcher Mocks Alexis Skyy's Disabled Daughter Amid Feud - Read Her Fiery Response

Cardi B Comes to Dwayne Wade's Defense Over Support for Transgender Daughter

Related Posts
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Her Heart Dropped After Hearing Snoop Dogg's Attack on Gayle King

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Her Heart Dropped After Hearing Snoop Dogg's Attack on Gayle King

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Gets Renewed Through 2022, Lands Spin-Off for Gloria Estefan

Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Gets Renewed Through 2022, Lands Spin-Off for Gloria Estefan

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Calls Out the Kardashian Sisters Over Jordyn Woods

Jada Pinkett Smith's Mom Calls Out the Kardashian Sisters Over Jordyn Woods

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to Losing Herself in Supporting Will Smith's Career

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits to Losing Herself in Supporting Will Smith's Career

Jada Pinkett Smith: Willow and I Have to Educate Will About His Insensitive Comments

Jada Pinkett Smith: Willow and I Have to Educate Will About His Insensitive Comments

Most Read
LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara
Celebrity

LeBron James' Son Bronny Sparks Dating Rumors With Damon Wayans Jr.'s Daughter Amara

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Cristiano Ronaldo Sparks Debate for Giving His Girlfriend $100,000 Allowance a Month

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Watch Joseline Hernandez's Boyfriend Go Off on Her for Flirting With Another Man

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Rapper Styles P Throwing Chair at Diddy During Heated Argument

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Matt Barnes Spotted Holding Hands With 'LHH' Star Cyn Santana After Split From Baby Mama

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Model Lucky Blue Smith Marries Black Girlfriend After Stormi Bree Split

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Dawn Richard Says Diddy Used to Tell Girls on His Show They're 'Ugly' and Needed Plastic Surgery

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Kendrick Lamar's 18-Year-Old Sister Married Her Second Baby Daddy

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Todd Chrisley Fires Back at Troll Telling Daughter Savannah to Stop 'Whoring' Herself Out on IG

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj Pregnant? Husband Calls Himself a 'Dad' While Rubbing Her Stomach

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media

Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Allegedly Makes Her Block Drake on Social Media