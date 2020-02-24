Jada Pinkett Smith Admits Her Heart Dropped After Hearing Snoop Dogg's Attack on Gayle King

WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

Sitting down with the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker, the 'Red Table Talk' host claims she wants to have a 'healing' conversation with him in the wake of the controversy.

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith was upset when her friend Snoop Dogg attacked news anchor Gayle King for asking questions about the late Kobe Bryant's rape trial in an interview.

The rapper raged, "How dare you try to tarnish my motherf**king homeboy's reputation... Respect the family and back off, b**ch, before we come get you (sic)."

He has since said sorry to King for calling her out over her chat with Bryant's pal Lisa Leslie, and she has accepted his apology, but Jada has now taken aim at Snoop in a new face-to-face chat, which will air on her "Red Table Talk" show on Wednesday, February 26.

"When you first came out and you said what you said, my heart dropped," the actress told Snoop. "I felt like not only were you talking to Gayle, but you were talking to me."

"I was like, 'Oh no, Snoop has now taken his power flow away from me, away from (daughter) Willow, away from my mother'."

"I was like... 'If this is what's happening,' I was like, 'Not Snoop!' That's one of the reasons I felt like I really wanted to have the conversation with you in the spirit of healing."

Snoop has confessed he "overreacted" to King's interview following the death of his friend and hero in a helicopter crash last month.