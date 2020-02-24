 
 

Model B. Smith Lost Battle With Early-Onset Alzheimer's at 70

A statement released by her husband Dan Gasby details that the 'B. Smith With Style' host passed away peacefully on February 22 in her Long Island, New York home.

  Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Model, author and TV personality B. Smith has lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease.

The 70-year-old, real name Barbara Smith, died on Saturday night (February 22) at her home in Long Island, New York, according to her husband Dan Gasby.

"It is with great sadness that my daughter Dana and I announce the passing of my wife, Barbara Elaine Smith," he writes in a statement. "B. died peacefully Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10:50 pm, of Early-Onset Alzheimer's Disease in our home in Long Island, New York. She was 70. Thank you to Dr. Sam Gandy, East End Hospice, and additional caregivers who helped us make B. comfortable in her final days."

"Thank you to all the friends and fans who supported B. and our family during her journey. Thank you to everyone for respecting our privacy during this agonizing time. Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.'s dazzling and unforgettable smile."

B. Smith made her name as a model in the 1970s and hosted "B. Smith With Style" in the early 2000s. She also wrote a series of home entertainment books and launched a home accessories line.

