Chance the Rapper Proud of Lizzo as He Shares Old Footage of Their Interview

Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chance the Rapper has shared his pride at Lizzo's huge success after revealing she once interviewed him before they each found fame.

The "We Go High" MC has posted previously unseen video footage from the 2012 chat on Instagram, showing the "Truth Hurts" star sitting alongside him and asking him questions.

"Anybody recognize the woman interviewing me??" he wrote in a long caption praising Lizzo. "Give you a hint we're playing the same Houston festival in a couple weeks and have the same number of GRAMMYs (sic)."

Lizzo and Chance have each won three Grammy Awards following the 31 year old's triple win last month, January 2020.

He continued, "I was being interviewed for a small magazine in Minneapolis called GreenRoom, right after a small show I was playing. I remember it like it was yesterday and it was EIGHT years ago. Wow man."

"I've watched Lizzo work her a** off to become the biggest act in the world and it was nothing but her and her day 1 bestfriends' hard work, and her own God given Talent (sic). I am immensely proud of her and so inspired by her journey. Life is crazy."

In the interview clip, it was clear Lizzo knew all about music, telling Chance, "You have a very eclectic choice in, like, your beats..."

"That's dope," he responded, impressed his interviewer had done her homework.

Lizzo was born in Detroit, Michigan, but moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2011 when she received an offer to join a band there. She later told Rolling Stone magazine it was "one of the best decisions" of her "entire life."