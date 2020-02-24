 
 

Paris Jackson Wishes Brother Bigi Happy 18th Birthday in Sweet Post

The only daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson pays tribute to her younger brother as he celebrates his 18 years old, saying she's proud of him.

  Feb 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson shared a touching message online as her brother Bigi, formerly Blanket, celebrated his 18th birthday.

The daughter of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson took to Instagram to help celebrate her brother's big day, writing, "My little brother is a legal adult today. what the f**k... i used to change his diapers."

She added, "This is such a trip.. proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. he likes privacy so that's all i gotta say. hbd (happy birthday) lil bro. (sic)"

Paris, 21, also shared a selection of old photos of her and Bigi, showing them fooling around as kids, and one of her and Bigi with elder sibling Prince, 23, and another friend.

Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, changed his name to Bigi Jackson in 2015, and chose to stay out of the spotlight after his father, "Bad" hitmaker Michael, passed away when he was just 7 years old in 2009.

While Paris and Prince's biological mother is known to be Debbie Rowe, the name of Bigi's mother has never been made public.

