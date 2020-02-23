Anya Taylor-Joy Taught Herself English Using 'Harry Potter' Book

WENN Celebrity

The 'Emma' actress reveals she learned English vocabularies by reading J.K. Rowling's novels after moving from Argentine to U.K. when she was a young kid.

AceShowbiz - "Emma" star Anya Taylor-Joy learned English after moving to the U.K. from Argentina as a child by reading the "Harry Potter" books with her uncle.

Although the star was born in Miami, Florida, she was raised in Argentina until the age of six, when her family moved to London.

Initially, she was so homesick for Argentina she refused to speak English for two years - but that changed when her uncle started her on J.K. Rowling's wizarding novels.

"I wanted to go home, and in my six, seven-year-old mentality I thought my parents would have to take me back if I didn't speak the language," she tells Britain's NME website.

"My uncle would sit me down with the Harry Potter books, so all my language when I was young was quite precocious because I was learning from these books."

The star's unusual introduction to English has also helped her in her film career as one of her first roles was in Robert Eggers' 2015 supernatural horror "The Witch".

"I was also very well versed in spells from a very young age," she adds.

"Emma", a Jane Austen adaptation in which she plays the title character, is in cinemas now.