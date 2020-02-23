Ozzy Osbourne Pulled Out of His Misery While Making His New Album

WENN Music

The Black Sabbath rocker is keen to return to the studio following the release of 'Ordinary Man' because working on an album prevents him from wallowing in misery.

Feb 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne is already planning on returning to the studio to record the follow-up to his new album "Ordinary Man", despite his failing health.

The metal legend has been struggling with injury and illness since battling pneumonia and suffering a fall at his home last February 2019, and last month revealed he had been living with Parkinson's disease.

Although his health struggles forced him to postpone his upcoming "No More Tours 2" trek earlier this month, February 2020, he has debuted his new record, "Ordinary Man", a collaboration with producer Andrew Watt - who he plans to return to the studio with imminently.

"I'm starting another one next month," he told British music website NME, but also expressed his fear of touring, which he doesn't "like to think about" because he "can't even f**king walk properly yet."

Ozzy has credited the new album with pulling him out of a downward spiral caused by his health woes - and thanked the producer, and rapper Post Malone, who got them together by asking him to appear on his track "Take What You Want".

"I was feeling sorry for myself, miserable and in f**king agony," Ozzy remembers. "I've never been laid up for a year in my life and still been in so much pain at the end of it, but Andrew Watt and f**king Post Malone and my daughter Kelly got me going in the right direction."

"If it's not a big hit that's fine, but this album is quite possibly one of the most important albums I've ever made because it saved my life."

"Ordinary Man" debuted on Friday, February 21, 2020.