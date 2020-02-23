Sturgill Simpson Makes Costly and Unmarketable Album to Be Dropped by His Label

Facebook Music

In a desperate attempt to get released from his contract with Elektra Records, the country music singer purposely makes a costly album and then refuses to promote it.

AceShowbiz - Sturgill Simpson has challenged Elektra Records bosses to drop him from their label after he deliberately released an unmarketable record.

The outspoken country star released "Sound & Fury" last year 2019, which only reached number 12 in the U.S. Billboard 200 despite being accompanied by a costly Netflix anime film.

In an interview with the Uproxx website, Simpson revealed relations between him and his record company have broken down, and that he embarked on the costly project in the hope chiefs would drop him.

"I don't talk to the record company," he said. "It's really that simple. Or, maybe if you don't want to be on a record label anymore, you make a record they can't market, then you get them to spend a million bucks on an animation film and refuse to promote it, and leave them holding this giant un-recouped debt. Maybe the bean counters will make a decision for me."

Simpson went on to say that he believes he can put out a record more successfully himself, adding: "I can go back to just doing it myself better than they do. That’s what I’ve learned. Because they don't know what the f**k to do with me."

Confirming he wants to part ways, he added, "I'm done. I'm done. Unless they drop me, I'm done. I'm not going to give them anything ever again, so I guess I'm done."

Although a commercial disappointment, "Sound & Fury" received rave reviews.