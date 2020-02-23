J Boog Welcomes Baby No. 4, Shares First Glimpse of Newborn

Instagram Celebrity

The 34-year-old B2K member is flooded with congratulatory messages on social media as he announces the birth of his fourth child to his online devotees on Instagram.

AceShowbiz - J Boog has a new addition to his blended family. The B2K member announced the arrival of the baby on Instagram. He shared a photo of the newborn's hand without giving away the baby's gender or his baby mama's identity.

He received congratulations from fans and friends including Princess love and Willie Taylor. The baby is his fourth child. He has three other children, a daughter and two sons, from a previous relationship with Jondelle Lee.

His last girlfriend is a woman who goes by the name Shelbie Gray on Instagram. It's unclear if they're still together but she has set her Instagram on private.

Back in December 2019, Shelbie blasted 34-year-old J Boog for allegedly not working, "I want my bills paid for Christmas, you hear me Santa with your fat a**. Pick a bill, any bill. We can start with rent." She posted a video that showed he passed out drooling.

J Boog had a brief reunion with his B2K bandmates in 2019 as the group went on a 3-month city tour. They were supposed to have another tour but it was canceled when Lil Fizz started dating Omarion's ex Apryl Jones. "Fizzle Pop ruined everything, I wouldn't say he ruined everything, but about 99% of it though," J Boog lamented.