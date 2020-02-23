 
 

Jennifer Lahmers Defends Herself After Seemingly Pissing Off 'The Real' Hosts

Jennifer Lahmers Defends Herself After Seemingly Pissing Off 'The Real' Hosts
Instagram
TV

The 'Extra' host insists she only did her job as a correspondent when she decided to bring up the arguments between co-hosts Amanda Seales and Jeannie Mai.

  • Feb 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lahmers responded to criticisms following her awkward guest-hosting appearance on "The Real" recently. She was accused of trying to pit Amanda Seales against co-host Jeannie Mai by bringing up their alleged feud. She additionally got on Seales' nerves for calling her "a newbie."

"Humble yourself," Lahmers wrote on Instagram. She insisted she did nothing wrong, "I wouldn't change a thing about the way I conducted that interview - addressing a topic that had made numerous headlines across multiple outlets." She added, "This is my job as a correspondent. I did not keep pressing once I got an answer and that is all I will say on the matter."

Lahmers was originally cut off by Seales when she said Seales and Mai "butted heads." As Lahmers persisted on the topic, Mai suggested the "Extra" host confused herself between "butting heads" and "having a difference of opinion." Mai added, "When I butt heads, there's only going to be one head standing and as you can see, we're still here."

Earlier on the show, Lahmers excluded Seales when she congratulated the show for its 1,000th episode. "1,000 episodes. Does it feel like it's six seasons, already?" she said before turning to Seales with offhanded comment, "I mean not for you because you're a newbie."

Seales played it cool as she said to the camera, "But I been in this game for a long time." Co-host Loni Love comforted her, giving her a nod of approval and holding her hand. Meanwhile, Lahmers just brushed it off with a laugh and continued with her chatters.

You can share this post!

Doja Cat Rambles About 'F**king' Russ in Suspected Cocaine-Fueled Video and He Responds

Matt Barnes' Baby Mama Responds as She's Accused of Blocking Him From Seeing Their Son
Related Posts
Jennifer Lahmers Defends Herself After Seemingly Pissing Off 'The Real' Hosts

Jennifer Lahmers Defends Herself After Seemingly Pissing Off 'The Real' Hosts

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

'The Real': Amanda Seales Thinks Jussie Smollett Did 'Noble' Thing With Fake Hate-Crime Attack

'The Real': Amanda Seales Thinks Jussie Smollett Did 'Noble' Thing With Fake Hate-Crime Attack

Tamar Braxton Begs for Forgiveness From Former 'The Real' Co-Host

Tamar Braxton Begs for Forgiveness From Former 'The Real' Co-Host

Tamera Mowry's Emotional Return to 'The Real': My Heart Needs a Bandage

Tamera Mowry's Emotional Return to 'The Real': My Heart Needs a Bandage

Most Read
'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost
TV

'Power' Star Omari Hardwick snaps at Fans Clowning Him Over Character Ghost

Cardi B's Best Friend Star Brim May Star on 'Love and Hip Hop' If She Snitches on Rapper

Cardi B's Best Friend Star Brim May Star on 'Love and Hip Hop' If She Snitches on Rapper

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

'The Real' Co-Host Amanda Seales Goes Off on 'Extra' for Bringing Up Jeannie Mai Rumored Feud

NeNe Leakes Says 'RHOA' Co-Star Kenya Moore 'Has a Mental Issue'

NeNe Leakes Says 'RHOA' Co-Star Kenya Moore 'Has a Mental Issue'

Diddy Signs Up Sons for the Revival of 'Making the Band'

Diddy Signs Up Sons for the Revival of 'Making the Band'

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Elephant Is Unmasked - Find Out His Identity

'Masked Singer' Recap: The Elephant Is Unmasked - Find Out His Identity

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

P. Diddy Surprises His Young Cancer-Stricken Fans

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition

Katy Perry Falls to the Ground Amid Gas Leak During 'American Idol' Audition

John Krasinski Admits to Be Struggling After the End of 'The Office'

John Krasinski Admits to Be Struggling After the End of 'The Office'

'Friends' Reunion Special in the Works on HBO Max

'Friends' Reunion Special in the Works on HBO Max

Jennifer Lahmers Defends Herself After Seemingly Pissing Off 'The Real' Hosts

Jennifer Lahmers Defends Herself After Seemingly Pissing Off 'The Real' Hosts