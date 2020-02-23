 
 

Justin Bieber's Film 'Cupid' Gets 'Greatest Showman' Director as Producer

Justin Bieber's Film 'Cupid' Gets 'Greatest Showman' Director as Producer
Michael Gracey is confirmed to serve as one of the executive producers for an animated movie which will have the 'Yummy' singer voice the lead character.

AceShowbiz - "The Greatest Showman" director Michael Gracey has signed on to co-executive produce Justin Bieber's upcoming animated film, "Cupid".

The project, in which the "Yummy" hitmaker will voice the famed love god, will be penned by Black List veteran Mike Vukadinovich, who joins previously announced director Pete Candeland, and now Gracey has also been added to the behind-the-scenes line-up.

"The addition of Michael Gracey and Mike Vukadinovich, who have both collaborated closely with our talented director Pete Candeland, creates the perfect team to bring the epic tale of Cupid and Psyche to life," Mythos Studios chairman and co-founder David Maisel shares in a statement.

Mythos Studios was formed in 2018 by Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, and Maisel, Marvel Studios' founding chairman.

