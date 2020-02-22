Tristan Thompson Dances with Daughter True in Rare Video

Instagram Celebrity

The Canadian basketball player could be seen in footage on his Instagram account spending time with his and Khloe Kardashian's daughter, dancing to Justin Timberlake's 'Can't Stop the Feeling'.

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tristan Thompson has bonded with his toddler daughter in the cutest way possible. On Friday afternoon, February 21, the ex-boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian shared on his Instagram account a rare video that captured him dancing with 22-month-old True.

Filmed in Khloe's house, the adorable footage began with excited True running in circle around Tristan. Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop the Feeling" could be heard playing in the background. When the song hit the chorus part, the Cleveland Cavaliers athlete showed his best move to his daughter who tried her best to imitate him. "Dancing with my Princes Tutu," his caption of the video read.

Tristan's social media share has left others gushing over the overload cuteness. Khloe liked his post, while her sister Kim Kardashian wrote in the comment section, "Dance Party!!!" Fellow basketball player Channing Frye replied, "Oh man. She got you hooked!" Another athlete George Hill said, "happy for you bro keep going."



One day prior to Tristan's posting, his ex-girlfriend made use of her social media page to let out videos of her and True dancing to the exact same song. "Recently this has been our morning routine," she spilled in her post's accompanying caption. "Same song 'can't stop the feeling' by Justin Timberlake. Same dance partners."

Tristan split from Khloe in February 2019 amid allegations that he was cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's then-close friend, Jordyn Woods. Despite the break-up, the 28-year-old NBA star and the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star decided to stay amicable for the sake of their only daughter, True.

In November 2019, however, it was reported that Tristan planned to win Khloe back. "He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up. Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He's trying to make up for it," a source told E! News. Yet, the source added that Khloe is "not interested in giving him another chance." The source explained, "She's in a great place in her life where she's focused on True and co-parenting with Tristan."