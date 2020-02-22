 
 

Bette Midler Dubs Donald Trump 'Parasite' After President's Jab at the Movie's Oscars Win

The 'First Wives Club' star calls out President Trump after he criticized the South Korean movie's Best Picture win at this year's Academy Awards during his rally in Colorado.

  Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bette Midler, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, wouldn't let it slide after he made a controversial remark about the critically-acclaimed movie "Parasite". The actress has unleashed a powerful strike at the president for criticizing the Bong Joon Ho-directed movie's Best Picture win at this year's Academy Awards.

Making a pun with the movie's title, the "Hocus Pocus" star labeled the president a real-life "parasite" on her clapback. She tweeted on Friday, February 21, "At his rally, #Trump complained about #Parasite winning the Oscar. I'm more upset that a parasite won the White House."

Trump took a jab at "Parasite" Oscars win during a rally campaign in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday, February 20, taking issue with the fact that a non-American movie took the coveted award. "How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" he asked his supporters before saying, "And the winner is... a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all that about?"

He continued, "We've got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don't know. 'Let's get Gone With the Wind' back, please? 'Sunset Boulevard'. So many great movies."

NEON, which distributes the film in North America, quickly responded to the president's jab, firing back as tweeting, "Understandable, he can't read."

At the Thursday rally, Trump also attacked Brad Pitt for his political speech at the Oscars. "And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his. He got up, said a little wise guy thing. He's a little wise guy," he said of the Best Supporting Actor winner for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

Accepting his prize at the ceremony, Pitt said at the time, "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week." He was referencing the former national security adviser who was not allowed to testify by the Senate during the Trump impeachment hearing.

