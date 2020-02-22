'Friends' Reunion Special in the Works on HBO Max

NBC TV

The announcement of the big news was made after stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and others post the same promotional photo of the cast of the popular series.

Feb 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - It's really happening! It has been revealed that the cast of "Friends" will be reprising their roles for a reunion special that is set for HBO Max.

The announcement of the big news was made on Friday, February 21 when stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer simultaneously posted the same promotional photo of the cast. "It's happening...." they wrote in the caption.

Matt LeBlanc also teased the reunion special. However, instead of the same photo that others posted on their respective accounts, the Joey Tribbiani depicter shared a photo of the cast of 1970 CBS Korean war set medical drama "M*A*S*H". "i don't remember this episode of friends," one confused fan said in the comment section. "Joey thats no the photo!!!!" one other added.

"Of curse. Of all the 5 actors, Joey/Matt is the one to post a completely random picture," another fan noted. Meanwhile, someone wasn't exactly surprised because "THIS IS SUCH A YOU THING IM LIVING FOR IT."

The special, as well as all 236 episodes of "Friends", will be available upon the streaming service's debut. "Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together -- we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire 'Friends' library," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT, and truTV, in a statement.

"I became aware of 'Friends' when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends – and audiences – gathered together in real time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans," he added.

Ben Winston is tapped to direct the special in addition to serving as executive produce alongside "Friends" executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Also executive producing the special are Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry and Schwimmer with Emma Conway and James Longman on board as co-executive producers. Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions are behind the program.