'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

President Donald Trump says during a campaign rally that this year's Academy Awards was 'bad' because a non-American film got the Best Picture and slams Brad Pitt for his 'little wise guy' speech.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump had some things to say about the 2020 Academy Awards during a rally campaign in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday, February 20. Speaking at the podium, the president attacked this year's prize-giving event for handing out the Best Picture prize, one of the coveted awards at the ceremony, to "Parasite".

"How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" he asked his supporters who were in attendance at the rally. Criticizing the Academy for giving Best Picture to a non-American movie, the 73-year-old went on to say, "And the winner is... a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all that about? We've got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of that, they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don't know. 'Let's get Gone With the Wind' back, please? 'Sunset Boulevard'. So many great movies."

Trump added, "I thought it was best foreign film, no?" "Parasite" won both the Best Picture and Best International Feature Film, the latter of which replaced the now-defunct Best Foreign Film category.

NEON, which distributes the film in North America, didn't take a long time to respond to Trump's jab. Hitting back at the president, the company tweeted, "Understandable, he can't read," along with the hashtags #Parasite #BestPicture #Bong2020.

During the rally, Trump also made it clear that he's not a fan of Brad Pitt, mocking the actor for his political speech at the Oscars. "And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his. He got up, said a little wise guy thing. He's a little wise guy," he said of the Best Supporting Actor winner for his role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

Accepting his prize at the ceremony, Pitt said at the time, "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week." He was referencing the former national security adviser who was not allowed to testify by the Senate during the Trump impeachment hearing.

The 56-year-old star then joked that "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" helmer Quentin Tarantino might make a film about the controversial hearings. "I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it and in the end, the adults do the right thing," he added.

Trump's son Eric Trump later called Brad one of "smug elitists," blaming him for the Oscars low ratings. "Probably because Americans don't liked to be preached to by smug elitists. The elegance has been lost and America has tuned these people out of their homes...," the third-eldest child of the president wrote along with Fox Business' post that featured a photo of Brad at the 92nd annual prize-giving event, with the caption, "Oscars ratings fall 25% to all-time low."