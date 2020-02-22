John Krasinski Admits to Be Struggling After the End of 'The Office'

WENN/Brian To TV

Confessing that he was not genuinely prepared for life after the hit TV series, the star and director of 'A Quiet Place' claims that casting directors were 'afraid' to work with certain cast members.

AceShowbiz - John Krasinski struggled to adapt to life after "The Office" came to an end as casting directors were "afraid" to work with alumni from the show.

The actor played the beloved character, Jim Halpert, for nine seasons on the hit TV series, which came to an end in 2013 - something he told Esquire he "wasn't prepared" for.

"'The Office' was so big at the time, but I think a lot of people were afraid to cast certain cast members in anything else because they were just known as that one thing, which I completely understood," he said. "It wasn't an aggressive anger towards it. It was just a reality that I think I wasn't, if I'm honest, genuinely prepared for."

However, the "A Quiet Place" star confessed he would "absolutely love to do" a reunion special with stars including Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson and Ellie Kemper if the opportunity arose, adding: "'The Office' was absolutely everything to me. I mean it is my beginning and my end. I'm pretty sure at the end of my career I'll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I've ever had."

The 40-year-old continued: "In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it."