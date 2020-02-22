Jury in Harvey Weinstein Trial Deadlocked, Ordered by Judge to Continue Deliberation

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The 12 jurors in the sexual assault trial against the disgraced movie producer are ordered to continue deliberation after claiming that they're deadlocked.

AceShowbiz - Jurors in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial in New York have been ordered to continue deliberations after reaching a deadlock.

A spokesperson for the 12-member panel informed Manhattan Supreme Court Justice James Burke on Friday, February 21, 2020 that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on the two felony charges of predatory sexual assault, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In the note sent to the judge, the jurors asked if they were allowed to submit unanimous verdicts on the other, lesser counts, and be hung on the predatory charge.

Justice Burke made it clear they must all be in agreement on every charge.

"It is not uncommon for a jury to have difficulty reaching a unanimous verdict, or for it to believe they will never be able to reach a unanimous verdict," he told them, before requesting they continue discussions on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, and one count of criminal sexual act, relating to alleged incidents with production assistant Mimi Haleyi and former aspiring actress Jessica Mann in New York in 2006 and 2013, respectively.

Prosecutors also used testimony from "The Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra, who claims the disgraced movie mogul raped her in the early 1990s, to support the predatory sexual assault charges.

Weinstein, who did not testify during the trial, maintains all sexual acts were consensual.