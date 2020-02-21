'90 Day Fiance' Star Anfisa Nava's Beau Confirms Romance While She's Still Married to Jorge Nava

Celebrity

Anfisa's new boyfriend Leo Assaf says that he 'will do [his] best' to be 'a good man' for the former reality TV star when fans inquire about the status of their relationship.

AceShowbiz - Anfisa Nava has apparently moved on from Jorge Nava, while he's serving his two-and-a-half year prison sentence. The former "90 Day Fiance" star has been seen with another man, Leo Assaf, in pictures which he shared on his private Instagram account.

According to the FraudedByTLC Instagram page, Leo used to manage a gentleman's club in L.A. but it appears he no longer does. It's unclear when their relationship started as Anfisa has not publicly addressed their alleged romance.

However, they were not shy to flirt online. In a caption for one of their photos, Leo praised her skills in taking a selfie. "Thank God that she's way better at taking selfies than I am!" he wrote, to which Anfisa cheekily replied, "Don't thank God, thank me," with a smile and a heart emoji.

Later, when fans inquired about the status about their relationship, Leo seemed to confirm that they're dating. A follower told Leo that Anfisa "deserves a good man," and Leo assured, "I will do my best!"

Leo also commented on a video posted on Anfisa's Instagram account in which she showed off her sculpted abs. "I have no doubt that you're gonna kill it this year! Can I workout with you sometime?" he asked, to which she replied, "anytime."

It's not clear what this would mean to Anfisa's marriage to Jorge, who will be released later this year. Jorge, who is from Riverside, California, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison in September 2018 for transporting 293 pounds of marijuana. She said at the time that she would be waiting for him, despite their already rocky marriage.

In November 2019, Jorge told fans that he and Anfisa were doing "really well" and that Anfisa was looking forward to his release, while the Russian native was reluctant to discuss her relationship with her husband in her recent YouTube videos.