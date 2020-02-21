Matt Roloff's GF Caryn Chandler Feels Good After Removing 'Painful Bone Spur'

Instagram Celebrity

Chandler shares with her Instagram followers that she's currently on the road to recovering after enduring the painful bone spur on the top of her foot for two years.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Matt Roloff's girlfriend has bid goodbye to a "painful bone spur" on her foot. On Wednesday night, February 19, Caryn Chandler revealed that she is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery to remove the growth.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Chandler shared a photo of her sporting a post-surgery medical boot while sitting on a wheelchair with Roloff standing by her side. "Today... I said goodbye to the painful bone spur that had made its home on top of my foot for 2 long years!" she wrote in its caption. "Huge thanks to Matt for being there to support me and help me recover."

Roloff himself made use of his Instagram Story handle to share the same picture with a lighthearted jab. The "Little People, Big World" star wrote on the snap, "I offered her my crutches but they were too short lol. Get well soon!"

Chandler's post was quickly flooded with good wishes. One wrote to her, "Best of luck!! Had foot surgery last summer. Long haul!! But you will be so much better!!" Another commented, "Best wishes for a speedy recovery. I have similar & need foot surgery, absolutely dreading it. You feel swift healing & relief." A third praised her for looking "amazing."

While Roloff seemingly made light of Chandler's condition in his social media post, he was reportedly a devoted boyfriend throughout her ordeal. A source told Radar Online, "He wouldn't leave her side. He is so good to her and treats her with such kindness. She deserves that."

Before romancing Chandler, Roloff was married to Amy Roloff for 27 years. The pair announced their separation in 2014. A trailer for the upcoming season of "Little People, Big World" offered a glimpse of the former couple moving forward post-divorce with the 58-year-old admitting that his goal "is eventually to get married to Caryn."

Chandler herself was reported to have gone through a bitter divorce prior to dating Roloff. In the trailer, she weighed in on their relationship, explaining, "I think we're all trying to overcome whatever stuff we have because we're going to be together. It's always going to probably be a little bit awkward no matter what we do, but it's getting better and we just roll with the punches."