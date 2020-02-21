Niall Horan Channels Ron Burgundy to Reveal 'Heartbreak Weather' Tracklist

Music

Donning a burgundy suit and pink turtleneck in a similar fashion to Will Ferrell's character in 'Anchorman', the British singer cleverly delivers the song titles off his upcoming album.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Niall Horan has gone quirky for the reveal of the tracklist for "Heartbreak Weather". On Thursday, February 20, the One Direction member released a special video wherein he channeled Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy from "Anchorman" to unveil the 14 new song titles off his upcoming second solo album.

In the two-minute clip, the 26-year-old Irish singer donned pink turtleneck under a burgundy suit and transformed into an alter ego named Niall Storm. "Thank you so much for tuning into 'Heartbreak Weather.' This crazy little thing they call love isn't 'Black And White' after all, and neither is this crazy little thing they call weather. So be sure to exercise your 'Dear Patience,' " he began.

The ex-boyfriend of Hailee Steinfeld went on to name another track as he quipped, "Remember, these falling blocks of ice just don't 'Bend the Rules,' they break your windshield, too." He continued on, "Temperatures will be falling and so will the snow. So expect to see some 'New Angels' being made all over the city."

Horan's fake weather report further unveiled such tracks as "Arms of Stranger", "Everywhere", "Nice To Meet Ya", "Put A Little Love On Me", "Cross Your Mind", "No Judgement", "San Francisco" and "Still" are also making it into his new records.

"Heartbreak Weather" is a follow-up to Horan's 2017 solo debut, "Flicker". It is set to be released on March 13. Some of its tracks, "No Judgement", "Nice to Meet Ya" and "Put a Little Love on Me", have been previously released, but its title track is suggested to be released on February 28.

Speaking about how he came up with the LP title, Horan opened up in an interview with iHeart Radio's Most Requested Live, "Heartbreak Weather was the first thing that I ever wrote down. "When I started, [I was] like, 'How do I write a break-up album that doesn't sound sobby throughout, and really selfish?' So I just wrote down the phrase 'heartbreak weather,' I don't know where it came from..."