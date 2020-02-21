NeNe Leakes Says 'RHOA' Co-Star Kenya Moore 'Has a Mental Issue'

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - The bad blood between NeNe Leakes and Kenya Moore doesn't show any sign of stopping. NeNe recently stopped by "Extra" on Thursday, February 19 during which talked about many things including her feud with Kenya in season 12 of the Bravo reality show.

Dissing her co-star, the TV star said that she wasn't planning to get along with Kenya. "She is not a good person," NeNe shared. While she praised Kenya for being "good for the show like all these girls are," NeNe claimed that Kenya "has a mental issue that need to be fixed... That girl just lies."

However, NeNe thought she would be able to avoid physical altercation with Kenya. "She may want to run her mouth, but she wants to keep her teeth, so she knows what to do."

NeNe also discussed her future on the show, revealing that she hadn't decided whether or not she would returning for another season of "RHOA". "Our season is still going. I have to get together with my team and discuss whether it's good for me to stay here or not," she explained.

"Kenya is the one saying I'm being phased out. She says Bravo is phasing me out… If I'm being phased out, then I'm being phased out -- I don't have a problem with that," she continued. Noting that one person wasn't always guaranteed to be featured in every episode, NeNe explained, "Yes… they are going to give each girl certain episodes and you have to work. They want to see you work to get into the others."

Denying rumors that Bravo cut her salary, NeNe stated, "I don't know if they are cutting salaries… My salary I'm very okay with, so Bravo, please understand, I am very okay with my salary."