Report: Bella Hadid Can't Move On From The Weeknd

Instagram Celebrity

According to a source, the model daughter of Yolanda Hadid 'still has feeling' for the Canadian singer and there's always a possibility that they will get back together.

Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bella Hadid might be single right now, but that doesn't she's ready to mingle. It's been reported that the supermodel still can't move on from her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd and is choosing to focus on her career for the time being.

"Bella isn't dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy traveling and working nonstop and she's mostly focused on her career right now," a source spills to Us Weekly, adding that there's a chance the stunner and the Canadian star will get back together. "She still has feelings for The Weeknd and there's always a possibility that they will get back together down the line, but for right now, she's single."

It looks like The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, may share the same feelings as her. Fans have been speculating that his latest single, "After Hours", is about the daughter of Yolanda Hadid. On the song, he addresses a relationship that ended in heartbreak and expressing how he desires a reconciliation. He also admits to hoping to start a family with his former lover should they ever get back together.

Bella and The Weeknd dated on-and-off four for years. They last split last summer, though it's unknown what caused the breakup. A source spilled at the time that their busy schedules contributed to the split and that they still remain friends.

Recently, the "Starboy" hitmaker got candid about his private life following the split. While he didn't mention Bella's name at all, he did reveal that he would get lonely sometime and would drain himself in work whenever that happens. "I don't like to leave my house too much. It's a gift and a curse but it helps me give undivided attention to my work," he told CR MEN. "I enjoy being a workaholic, I think, or I'm just addicted to it. Even when I'm not working I'm always somehow still working. It distracts from the loneliness, I guess."