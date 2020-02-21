 
 

'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese
WENN/Avalon
Movie

During a press conference back in South Korea, Bong Joon Ho spills what message of support 'The Irishman' director gave him in the wake of his historic Oscars wins.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho was touched to receive a message of support from Martin Scorsese in the wake of his historic Oscars victory.

The filmmaker took home four top awards at the prestigious Hollywood ceremony earlier this month, with the thriller becoming the first non-English language project to claim the Best Picture prize, as well as the first to triumph in both the International Feature Film and Best Picture categories.

During a press conference back home in his native South Korea, the director revealed that Scorsese, one of his screen heroes, had sent him a letter of encouragement after his big wins.

"This morning I got a letter from Martin Scorsese," Bong shared. "I can't tell you what the letter said because it's something personal. But towards the end he wrote, 'You've done well. Now rest. But don't rest for too long'."

Bong added: "He continued by saying how he and other directors were waiting for my next movie."

The sweet exchange emerges after Bong heaped praise on Scorsese while accepting the Best Director Oscar, for which the "Taxi Driver" icon was also nominated for "The Irishman".

"When I was young and starting in cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which is, 'The most personal is the most creative'," Bong recalled. "That quote was from our great Martin Scorsese."

"Parasite" also earned Bong the Best Original Screenplay accolade.

You can share this post!

Kevin Hart Offers This Reason in an Attempt to Dismiss Sex Tape Lawsuit

Report: Bella Hadid Can't Move On From The Weeknd
Related Posts
'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

'Parasite' Director Explains Why He Has to Forbid One Cast Member From Doing Publicity Tour

'Parasite' Director Explains Why He Has to Forbid One Cast Member From Doing Publicity Tour

TMZ Accused of Disrespecting 'Parasite' Cast and Idol Group A.C.E With Racist Overtones

TMZ Accused of Disrespecting 'Parasite' Cast and Idol Group A.C.E With Racist Overtones

Mark Ruffalo in Line to Take Lead Role on 'Parasite' TV Series

Mark Ruffalo in Line to Take Lead Role on 'Parasite' TV Series

Most Read
Ben Affleck Dropped Out of 'The Batman' Over Fears of Alcohol Relapse
Movie

Ben Affleck Dropped Out of 'The Batman' Over Fears of Alcohol Relapse

Bow Wow Claims to Have Better Movies Than Nick Cannon: 'Sorry Dawg'

Bow Wow Claims to Have Better Movies Than Nick Cannon: 'Sorry Dawg'

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Jennifer Lawrence to End Acting Hiatus With Adam McKay's 'Don't Look Up'

Tom Holland Rules Out Doing 'Back to the Future' Remake

Tom Holland Rules Out Doing 'Back to the Future' Remake

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

'Parasite' Distributor Savagely Claps Back at Trump for Criticizing Its Oscars Win: 'He Can't Read'

Anthony Hopkins Set to Play Mike Tyson's Trainer in Biopic

Anthony Hopkins Set to Play Mike Tyson's Trainer in Biopic

'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

John Krasinski Defends Playing 'Conservative' Characters, Insists He Has No Ulterior Motive

John Krasinski Defends Playing 'Conservative' Characters, Insists He Has No Ulterior Motive

James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

James Corden Has No Regret Doing 'Cats'

Liam Neeson Used Stunt Double for Butt Scene

Liam Neeson Used Stunt Double for Butt Scene