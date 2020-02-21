'Parasite' Director Brings to Light Heartfelt Letter He Got From Martin Scorsese

WENN/Avalon Movie

During a press conference back in South Korea, Bong Joon Ho spills what message of support 'The Irishman' director gave him in the wake of his historic Oscars wins.

AceShowbiz - "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho was touched to receive a message of support from Martin Scorsese in the wake of his historic Oscars victory.

The filmmaker took home four top awards at the prestigious Hollywood ceremony earlier this month, with the thriller becoming the first non-English language project to claim the Best Picture prize, as well as the first to triumph in both the International Feature Film and Best Picture categories.

During a press conference back home in his native South Korea, the director revealed that Scorsese, one of his screen heroes, had sent him a letter of encouragement after his big wins.

"This morning I got a letter from Martin Scorsese," Bong shared. "I can't tell you what the letter said because it's something personal. But towards the end he wrote, 'You've done well. Now rest. But don't rest for too long'."

Bong added: "He continued by saying how he and other directors were waiting for my next movie."

The sweet exchange emerges after Bong heaped praise on Scorsese while accepting the Best Director Oscar, for which the "Taxi Driver" icon was also nominated for "The Irishman".

"When I was young and starting in cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which is, 'The most personal is the most creative'," Bong recalled. "That quote was from our great Martin Scorsese."

"Parasite" also earned Bong the Best Original Screenplay accolade.