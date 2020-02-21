 
 

Kanye West Roasted for Ditching Kim Kardashian in Elevator

Kanye West Roasted for Ditching Kim Kardashian in Elevator
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 'Jesus Is King' star takes a step out of the elevator, leaving the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star to deal with her shopping bags alone as the doors close on her.

  • Feb 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Another day, another failed public display of affection by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Following their awkward Kiss-Cam moment at the recent NBA all-star game, the celebrity couple had another cringey moment in a new video posted on Kim's Instagram Story.

The clip opened with Kim and Kanye inside an elevator. She plastered herself to her husband while planting a kiss on his lips. He grinned from ear to ear and looked a bit distracted as he took a step out of the elevator, leaving her to deal with her shopping bags alone. As she was grabbing her stuff, the doors closed trapping her inside.

The internet had a field day over the footage. One compared the couple to teenagers, "Kim and Kanye like 2 high schoolers in the elevator. [laugh]." Another quipped, "Kanye is so happy he just left Kim right on that elevator. Bless his little heart."

One other wrote, "Yo Kanye really a Gemini [cry] he dead a** left Kim in the Elevator. Door closed on her and everything I'm ctfu." Another similar comment read, "That video of Kanye and Kim in the elevator got me in tears [laugh]."

The video was taken during the couple's latest trip to Paris. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star donned a multi-colored Jean Paul Gaultier outfit and sky-high boots while the "Jesus Is King" rapper went with his usual street style.

You can share this post!

Lana Del Rey Calls Off European Tour Due to Vocal Issues

Jeremy Irons Backpedals on Past Comments About Same-Sex Marriage and Sexual Harassment
Related Posts
Kanye West Roasted for Ditching Kim Kardashian in Elevator

Kanye West Roasted for Ditching Kim Kardashian in Elevator

Watch: Kanye West Treats Sunday Service Attendees in Chicago to Medley of Hits

Watch: Kanye West Treats Sunday Service Attendees in Chicago to Medley of Hits

Kanye West's Sunday Service to Come to Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend

Kanye West's Sunday Service to Come to Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Seen at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Oscars After-Party - Get the Details!

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Seen at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Oscars After-Party - Get the Details!

Watch Kanye West Troll Kim Kardashian Over Jacuzzi

Watch Kanye West Troll Kim Kardashian Over Jacuzzi

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure