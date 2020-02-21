Kanye West Roasted for Ditching Kim Kardashian in Elevator

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The 'Jesus Is King' star takes a step out of the elevator, leaving the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star to deal with her shopping bags alone as the doors close on her.

AceShowbiz - Another day, another failed public display of affection by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Following their awkward Kiss-Cam moment at the recent NBA all-star game, the celebrity couple had another cringey moment in a new video posted on Kim's Instagram Story.

The clip opened with Kim and Kanye inside an elevator. She plastered herself to her husband while planting a kiss on his lips. He grinned from ear to ear and looked a bit distracted as he took a step out of the elevator, leaving her to deal with her shopping bags alone. As she was grabbing her stuff, the doors closed trapping her inside.

The internet had a field day over the footage. One compared the couple to teenagers, "Kim and Kanye like 2 high schoolers in the elevator. [laugh]." Another quipped, "Kanye is so happy he just left Kim right on that elevator. Bless his little heart."

One other wrote, "Yo Kanye really a Gemini [cry] he dead a** left Kim in the Elevator. Door closed on her and everything I'm ctfu." Another similar comment read, "That video of Kanye and Kim in the elevator got me in tears [laugh]."

The video was taken during the couple's latest trip to Paris. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star donned a multi-colored Jean Paul Gaultier outfit and sky-high boots while the "Jesus Is King" rapper went with his usual street style.