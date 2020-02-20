 
 

Report: Elijah Wood Enters Fatherhood With the Arrival of First Child

WENN/Tony Forte
The 'Lord of the Rings' star revealed on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' that he and girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved found out she was pregnant on Christmas Eve in 2018.

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Elijah Wood has reportedly become a first-time father, after welcoming a baby into the world with Danish producer girlfriend Mette-Marie Kongsved.

The happy news was reported by Us Weekly on Wednesday (February 19), but has yet to be confirmed by either of their representatives. A source told the publication that Mette-Marie had given birth, but gave no further details about the baby - such as its gender, name, or birth weight.

The report comes after Elijah revealed on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that the pair had found out she was pregnant on Christmas Eve in 2018.

This would put Mette-Marie's due date as around September/October last year.

"Lord of the Rings" star Elijah and Mette-Marie were last seen together at the premiere of Emma on Tuesday night, where she was spotted enjoying a glass of champagne. She also did not appear to have the large baby bump she was last seen flaunting last July.

