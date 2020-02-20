'Empire' Star Serayah Slammed for Saying Zaya Wade's Transgender Decision Is 'Premature'

Instagram Celebrity

The actress, who is best known for her role as Tiana Brown on the FOX series, suggests that Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter is just going through 'a phase.'

AceShowbiz - Serayah is another celebrity who has weighed in on Dwyane Wade's transgender daughter Zaya Wade. The actress, whose real name is Serayah Ranee McNeill, took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the 12-year-old's life-changing decision, calling it too "premature."

Seemingly agreeing with those who are against Dwyane for letting his child come out as transgender at such a young age, the "Empire" star said that the criticism against the retired basketball star is coming from "the age of the child, and I think it's not only his kid. There are plenty of kids and their parents are letting them do this."

The 24-year-old model added, "I think everything is a little bit too much premature. I don't care if you're boy or a girl, for me, there's things we need to be worried about." So instead of talking with these kids about gender identity, she suggested that parents asked their children, "What do you wanna do in life? Do you wanna be in any activities?" She added, "OK, let's let you go through this, let's talk about it."

"But let's not jump to a life changing decision that can never be undone. That's really serious," Serayah went on advising. Sharing that she knew people in high school that "experimented" and "then boom, I thought they was... that was something they were going through," the actress went on noting, "They're a child, your brain is still developing."

Stressing that she's not homophobic or transphobic, Serayah added, "I'm accepting of my child being gay, that's OK, but there are so many others things around that in society that is pressuring children and parents to be a certain type of way." She suggested that people should "just take back the reins," telling children, "Let's wait till you get a little bit older, and this is exactly what you want to be and do for the rest of your life."

As Serayah's comments on Dwyane's daughter have gone viral, other social media users have blasted her for suggesting that Zaya is just going through a "phase." One Twitter user wrote while reposting Serayah's video, "This just made me mad. She thinks these kids are going through a phase.. why would u want them to grow up unhappy.. LISTEN TO THESE KIDS.. they are the most purest things we have on this earth and if they are telling you something LISTEN. Please."

Another responded, "Oh trust me, it ain't a phase Idk where ppl get this 'it's a phase' idea...idk anyone who went through the 'phase.' " Another mocked her, "Hard to speak on situations you yourself aren't in. This child feels as if she is in the wrong body but you wanna know if she wants to play soccer or softball this summer?"

Some others, meanwhile, stated Serayah didn't have a reason to comment on Dwyane's transgender daughter in the first place. "It's not anyone but Dwade and Gabes child so I'm not sure why everyone feels the need to have an opinion," one person remarked.