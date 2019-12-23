 
 

Gwyneth Paltrow Strips Down for Pre-Christmas Sauna

Sharing a steamy picture of her covering her bare breasts with only her hands, the 'Shakespeare in Love' actress promotes an unconventional sauna which uses light as the heat source.

AceShowbiz - Gwyneth Paltrow has stunned fans by sharing a nearly nude photo of herself getting ready for Christmas.

The "Shakespeare in Love" star is known for her unconventional beauty and health treatments, many of which she touts on her wellness site Goop, and on Saturday, December 21, she posted a sauna picture, in which she wore only a pair of black pants while covering her breasts with her hands.

She captioned the shot of herself sitting on a white towel with her hair in a ponytail: "Getting my pre-Christmas schvitz on in a miraculous @clearlightsauna100."

Infrared saunas differ from the conventional heat rooms in that they use light as the heat source, and have been credited with a wide range of health benefits, including raising the core body temperature, and stimulating the body's lymphatic, immune and cardiovascular systems.

She also commented: "'#healwithheat I love this thing."

It's not Paltrow's first cheeky post over the holidays - she shared a Goop promo earlier this month in which she gifted herself a vibrator.

