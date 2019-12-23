Watch Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Scold Paparazzi for Taking His Pictures

Instagram Celebrity

The second child of the makeup mogul and Kanye West can be seen in a video yelling, 'No pictures!!!' when he sees paparazzi taking photo of him and his family in New York City.

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Being born to famous parents means that you have to constantly deal with paparazzi following your every move, and Saint West apparently has had enough. The son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West recently snapped at paparazzi for taking his pictures in New York City.

Saint was enjoying dinner with his parents and sister North in the Big Apple and was about to board a waiting SUV when he saw paparazzi taking photos of them. Feeling pissed off, he yelled at them, "No pictures!!" However, the paparazzi simply laughed it off and continued what they were doing, and this just made Saint get even more mad. He was about to scold them again before Kim covered his mouth and told him to get in the car.

The family is currently in New York for Kanye's second opera "Mary", which took place at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on Sunday, December 22. Just a day ahead of the big day, the 42-year-old star conducted a rehearsal at the nearby David H. Koch Theater, according to TMZ. The site reported that children were seen preparing for the performance. Akon was also rumored to join the rapper on the stage.

Directed by Kanye's longtime collaborator Vanessa Beecroft, "Mary" was first presented in an aquatic arena in Miami earlier this month and found the performers, including Kanye, painting themselves silver. It follows the story of Jesus' birth from Mary's perspective and features some of his old songs that include "Love Lockdown", "Power" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing". Gospel readings are also featured in the performance.

Talking about the opera in an interview, Kanye said that it was originally going to be called "Birth of Jesus". However, he thought it would be more interesting to tell the story from Mary's point of view because Mary was just a human who was petrified by the angels' message and brilliance.