Meek Mill Deletes IG Account After Rumored GF Reveals Pregnancy, Shares Cryptic Tweet

Milano di Rouge, who is rumored to be dating the rapper, announced her pregnancy during a recent fashion show at Philadelphia, debuting her baby bump in a form-fitting bodysuit.

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - It looks like Meek Mill is trying to avoid fans bombarding him with questions about his alleged girlfriend Milano di Rouge's pregnancy. Just a day after she made the big reveal, the Philadelphia rapper deactivated his Instagram account. Furthermore, he then turned to Twitter on Sunday, December 22 to share a cryptic post.

On the micro-blogging site, Meek shared a picture of flowers inside a trash bin along with a caption that read, "Pretty flowers in the trash ft me." His post made fans speculate that he's mad at Milano for choosing to share her pregnancy with the world. "Is he mad because of that ?" one person asked. "Lmao he didn't want anyone to know he had a baby on the way. Meek just move on," another said.

Meek Mill shared a cryptic post on Twitter.

Milano announced that she's eating for two at her recent fashion show in Philadelphia, debuting her baby bump in a form-fitting bodysuit. Thanking those who attended the show, she said, "Thank you all... tonight was amazing being surrounded by family, friend, my team & my Milano Di Rouge supporters meant so much to me."

"For the past five months, I have been working at home but it's been so hard because I had to be on top of everything -- I had to work double-time," she continued. "Not to mention being sick. I have a different respect for pregnant women."

Milano has yet to make an official announcement on social media, though her best friend has given Instagram fans another look at her baby bump. In the picture, the fashion designer could be seen sipping on a drink as she bared her bump in a green crop top and camouflage pants.

Meek and Milano have been romantically linked for quite some time. Neither confirmed their relationship, but they were often spotted at the same event.