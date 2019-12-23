 
 

Meek Mill Deletes IG Account After Rumored GF Reveals Pregnancy, Shares Cryptic Tweet

Meek Mill Deletes IG Account After Rumored GF Reveals Pregnancy, Shares Cryptic Tweet
WENN/Instagram/DJDM
Celebrity

Milano di Rouge, who is rumored to be dating the rapper, announced her pregnancy during a recent fashion show at Philadelphia, debuting her baby bump in a form-fitting bodysuit.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - It looks like Meek Mill is trying to avoid fans bombarding him with questions about his alleged girlfriend Milano di Rouge's pregnancy. Just a day after she made the big reveal, the Philadelphia rapper deactivated his Instagram account. Furthermore, he then turned to Twitter on Sunday, December 22 to share a cryptic post.

On the micro-blogging site, Meek shared a picture of flowers inside a trash bin along with a caption that read, "Pretty flowers in the trash ft me." His post made fans speculate that he's mad at Milano for choosing to share her pregnancy with the world. "Is he mad because of that ?" one person asked. "Lmao he didn't want anyone to know he had a baby on the way. Meek just move on," another said.

Meek Mill shared a cryptic post on Twitter.

Milano announced that she's eating for two at her recent fashion show in Philadelphia, debuting her baby bump in a form-fitting bodysuit. Thanking those who attended the show, she said, "Thank you all... tonight was amazing being surrounded by family, friend, my team & my Milano Di Rouge supporters meant so much to me."

"For the past five months, I have been working at home but it's been so hard because I had to be on top of everything -- I had to work double-time," she continued. "Not to mention being sick. I have a different respect for pregnant women."

Milano has yet to make an official announcement on social media, though her best friend has given Instagram fans another look at her baby bump. In the picture, the fashion designer could be seen sipping on a drink as she bared her bump in a green crop top and camouflage pants.

Meek and Milano have been romantically linked for quite some time. Neither confirmed their relationship, but they were often spotted at the same event.

You can share this post!

Victoria Beckham Shares a Peek at Harper and Cruz's Baptism and Their Godparents

Lori Harvey and Future Reportedly Split After Moving In Together
Related Posts
Meek Mill Deletes IG Account After Rumored GF Reveals Pregnancy, Shares Cryptic Tweet

Meek Mill Deletes IG Account After Rumored GF Reveals Pregnancy, Shares Cryptic Tweet

Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Meek Mill Threatens to Expose Record Labels for Signing New Artists to 'Slave Deals'

Meek Mill Threatens to Expose Record Labels for Signing New Artists to 'Slave Deals'

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Most Read
Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'
Celebrity

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Keke Palmer Dated YG, Felt 'Deeply Heartbroken' by His Cheating

Keke Palmer Dated YG, Felt 'Deeply Heartbroken' by His Cheating

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Faith Evans Accused of Cheating on Stevie J Following His Angry Rant

Faith Evans Accused of Cheating on Stevie J Following His Angry Rant

Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Bond Girl Claudine Auger Passed Away at 78

Bond Girl Claudine Auger Passed Away at 78

Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Put on Blackface Amid Backlash, According to Source

Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Put on Blackface Amid Backlash, According to Source

Dwyane Wade Grew Up 'a Little Ignorant' Before Accepting Son Zion's Sexuality

Dwyane Wade Grew Up 'a Little Ignorant' Before Accepting Son Zion's Sexuality

Harvey Weinstein Accused of Raping Actress Lysette Anthony More Than Once

Harvey Weinstein Accused of Raping Actress Lysette Anthony More Than Once