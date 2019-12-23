 
 

Lori Harvey and Future Reportedly Split After Moving In Together

Lori Harvey and Future Reportedly Split After Moving In Together
Just months after they first sparked dating rumors, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey and the 'Move That Dope' rapper's romance has allegedly fizzled out.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lori Harvey is probably back on the dating market. The 22-year-old socialite and her rumored boyfriend Future have reportedly broken up after months of fling, which began soon following her split from Sean "P. Diddy" Combs.

The split is allegedly amicable as one of Lori's alleged close friends tells MTO News, "It's no beef. They're cool." As to why the two called it quits, the source dishes on, "There wasn't anything bad that happened. Lori's young, and Future's always on the road. It didn't work out."

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, who was reported moving into the "Turn On the Lights" hitmaker's penthouse apartment in Los Angeles earlier this month, has since moved back to her parents' Beverly Hills mansion, according to the report.

Neither Lori nor Future has addressed their breakup report. The former last updated her Instagram account with photos of her rocking an all-white ensemble which she captioned with "Winter White" four days ago, while the latter helped promote Doe Boy's mixtape "Streetz Need Me 2" two days ago.

Lori and Future first sparked dating rumors in October after people suspected that they were having a date at Nobu Malibu. The two added fuel to the rumors when they were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Teyana Taylor's performance at Red Bulls Music Festival in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 36-year-old hip-hop star finally confirmed their relationship by sharing a photo of Lori rocking an all-black ensemble and gushing over her on Instagram Stories. "Flawless," so he wrote alongside the picture of the social media personality.

Lori was previously engaged to Trey Songz and was reportedly romantically involved with P. Diddy's son Christian Combs, before she was linked to the hip-hop mogul himself. As for Future, he is currently embroiled in paternity drama with two of his exes.

Meek Mill Deletes IG Account After Rumored GF Reveals Pregnancy, Shares Cryptic Tweet

Watch Kim Kardashian's Son Saint Scold Paparazzi for Taking His Pictures
