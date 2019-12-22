 
 

Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage
Instagram
Celebrity

Milano Di Rouge who is romantically linked to the 'Free Meek' star announces that she is pregnant during her fashion show in their hometown of Philadelphia.

  • Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill is reportedly expecting a baby as his rumored girlfriend Milano Di Rouge is pregnant. She showed off her baby bump for the first time at her recent fashion show in Philadelphia, showing up on stage in a form-fitting bodysuit to greet the guests.

The mom-to-be didn't mention anything about her rapper boyfriend. She simply thanked those who attended the Philly show, "Thank you all…tonight was amazing being surrounded by family, friend, my team & my Milano Di Rouge supporters meant so much to me [love]."

Milano has been romantically linked to Meek Mill for quite some time. Neither confirmed their relationship, but they were often spotted at the same event. Just a week ago, he was angry for her when her clothing store was robbed by two armed men wearing masks.

The rapper was in New York City Saturday morning, December 21. He brought dozens of kids and their families impacted by a broken prison system to NBA store for Christmas giveaway. According to TMZ, each got a minimum of $500 to buy anything they want at the store.

Following the shopping spree hosted by Mill's REFORM Alliance, the children were flown out to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on New England Patriots' plane to watch the NFL game between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. They got the best seats and even met the star Tom Brady.

Next, the hip-hop star flew to his hometown on a helicopter to host Holiday Gift Drive for families in need in North Philly. A long line of people stood in queue for the Christmas giveaway. Children were seen showing big smiles as they got new bikes, toys, and shoes among others.

You can share this post!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Get Married in Their Backyard

Brittany Murphy's Brother Thinks the Actress Was Killed
Related Posts
Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Meek Mill Threatens to Expose Record Labels for Signing New Artists to 'Slave Deals'

Meek Mill Threatens to Expose Record Labels for Signing New Artists to 'Slave Deals'

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Rants After His Rumored GF Milano's Store Was Robbed

Meek Mill Says Drug Addiction Might Be to Blame for Drake Beef, and Not Nicki Minaj

Meek Mill Says Drug Addiction Might Be to Blame for Drake Beef, and Not Nicki Minaj

Most Read
Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'
Celebrity

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

B. Simone Has Some Messages for DaBaby After He Shares Raunchy Video

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Melyssa Ford Details How The Game's 2007 Song Destroys Her Career

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

Billie Eilish Is Most-Searched Person on Pornhub Right After Turning 18

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

Keke Palmer Dated YG, Felt 'Deeply Heartbroken' by His Cheating

Keke Palmer Dated YG, Felt 'Deeply Heartbroken' by His Cheating

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

Kim Kardashian Accused of 'Black Facing' in New Magazine Cover

Kim Kardashian Accused of 'Black Facing' in New Magazine Cover

Bond Girl Claudine Auger Passed Away at 78

Bond Girl Claudine Auger Passed Away at 78

Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Put on Blackface Amid Backlash, According to Source

Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Put on Blackface Amid Backlash, According to Source

Dwyane Wade Grew Up 'a Little Ignorant' Before Accepting Son Zion's Sexuality

Dwyane Wade Grew Up 'a Little Ignorant' Before Accepting Son Zion's Sexuality

Lil' Kim at Risk of Having Her Property and Assets Seized Over Unpaid Taxes

Lil' Kim at Risk of Having Her Property and Assets Seized Over Unpaid Taxes