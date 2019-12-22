Meek Mill's Girlfriend Milano Is Pregnant, She Debuts Baby Bump on Stage

Instagram Celebrity

Milano Di Rouge who is romantically linked to the 'Free Meek' star announces that she is pregnant during her fashion show in their hometown of Philadelphia.

Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill is reportedly expecting a baby as his rumored girlfriend Milano Di Rouge is pregnant. She showed off her baby bump for the first time at her recent fashion show in Philadelphia, showing up on stage in a form-fitting bodysuit to greet the guests.

The mom-to-be didn't mention anything about her rapper boyfriend. She simply thanked those who attended the Philly show, "Thank you all…tonight was amazing being surrounded by family, friend, my team & my Milano Di Rouge supporters meant so much to me [love]."

Milano has been romantically linked to Meek Mill for quite some time. Neither confirmed their relationship, but they were often spotted at the same event. Just a week ago, he was angry for her when her clothing store was robbed by two armed men wearing masks.

The rapper was in New York City Saturday morning, December 21. He brought dozens of kids and their families impacted by a broken prison system to NBA store for Christmas giveaway. According to TMZ, each got a minimum of $500 to buy anything they want at the store.

Following the shopping spree hosted by Mill's REFORM Alliance, the children were flown out to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on New England Patriots' plane to watch the NFL game between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. They got the best seats and even met the star Tom Brady.

Next, the hip-hop star flew to his hometown on a helicopter to host Holiday Gift Drive for families in need in North Philly. A long line of people stood in queue for the Christmas giveaway. Children were seen showing big smiles as they got new bikes, toys, and shoes among others.