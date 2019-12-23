 
 

'Cats' Gets Visual Effects Revision Days After Theatrical Release

'Cats' Gets Visual Effects Revision Days After Theatrical Release
Universal Pictures
Movie

The newer version has been sent to movie theaters after the Tom Hooper-directed adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical was mauled by critics ahead of its December 20 debut.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - A new version of "Cats" has reportedly been sent to movie theatres just days after the film's release.

The big screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical was mauled by critics ahead of its debut on Friday, December 20, and according to reports, a revised cut with new visual effects has now been sent to cinema venues.

According to JustJared.com, the runtime is unchanged.

The move comes after director Tom Hooper revealed at the film's New York premiere on Monday, December 16, he didn't complete the finishing touches on the movie until the day before.

"Premieres should be the first time people get to see it and this is genuinely a premiere," he told Variety.

"Cats" stars Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo, among others, who were transformed into felines using new computer-generated fur effects, which some critics have called unnerving.

The film coughed up a furball in U.S. cinemas over the weekend, clawing in just $6.5 million (GBP5 million) at the box office - $10 million (GBP7.7 million) below expectations.

You can share this post!

Victoria Beckham Shares a Peek at Harper and Cruz's Baptism and Their Godparents

Meek Mill Deletes IG Account After Rumored GF Reveals Pregnancy, Shares Cryptic Tweet
Related Posts
'Cats' Gets Visual Effects Revision Days After Theatrical Release

'Cats' Gets Visual Effects Revision Days After Theatrical Release

'Cats' Director Still Finishing the Movie Until the Day Before Its World Premiere

'Cats' Director Still Finishing the Movie Until the Day Before Its World Premiere

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

Jason Derulo Says 'Cats' Edits Out His Bulge, Taylor Swift Stuns at N.Y. Premiere

James Corden Amazed by 'Cats' Movie Sets and Star-Studded Casting

James Corden Amazed by 'Cats' Movie Sets and Star-Studded Casting

Judi Dench: My 'Cats' Character Reminds Me of My Huge Orange Bruiser Pet

Judi Dench: My 'Cats' Character Reminds Me of My Huge Orange Bruiser Pet

Most Read
'Black Panther' Is Called 'Utter Bullsh*t' by Director Terry Gilliam, Fans Brand Him Racist
Movie

'Black Panther' Is Called 'Utter Bullsh*t' by Director Terry Gilliam, Fans Brand Him Racist

John Lithgow Refuses to Play Donald Trump Onscreen

John Lithgow Refuses to Play Donald Trump Onscreen

Lea Michele Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her 'Little Mermaid' Casting

Lea Michele Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her 'Little Mermaid' Casting

'Dolemite Is My Name' Voted Best Film of 2019 by Black Film Critics Circle

'Dolemite Is My Name' Voted Best Film of 2019 by Black Film Critics Circle

Martin Scorsese May Retire After 'The Irishman'

Martin Scorsese May Retire After 'The Irishman'

Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

Lea Michele Waiting for Call From 'Wicked' Casting Director

Lea Michele Waiting for Call From 'Wicked' Casting Director

'Cats' Gets Visual Effects Revision Days After Theatrical Release

'Cats' Gets Visual Effects Revision Days After Theatrical Release