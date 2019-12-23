'Cats' Gets Visual Effects Revision Days After Theatrical Release

Universal Pictures Movie

The newer version has been sent to movie theaters after the Tom Hooper-directed adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical was mauled by critics ahead of its December 20 debut.

AceShowbiz - A new version of "Cats" has reportedly been sent to movie theatres just days after the film's release.

The big screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical was mauled by critics ahead of its debut on Friday, December 20, and according to reports, a revised cut with new visual effects has now been sent to cinema venues.

According to JustJared.com, the runtime is unchanged.

The move comes after director Tom Hooper revealed at the film's New York premiere on Monday, December 16, he didn't complete the finishing touches on the movie until the day before.

"Premieres should be the first time people get to see it and this is genuinely a premiere," he told Variety.

"Cats" stars Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo, among others, who were transformed into felines using new computer-generated fur effects, which some critics have called unnerving.

The film coughed up a furball in U.S. cinemas over the weekend, clawing in just $6.5 million (GBP5 million) at the box office - $10 million (GBP7.7 million) below expectations.