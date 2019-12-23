Victoria Beckham Shares a Peek at Harper and Cruz's Baptism and Their Godparents

WENN/Instagram/Avalon Celebrity

Sharing moments from the special occasion, the former Spice Girls member reveals that Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony are among her two children's godparents.

AceShowbiz - Victoria Adams and David Beckham were full of pride as their kids Harper and Cruz Beckham were baptised on Saturday (December 21) afternoon.

The couple's 14-year-old son and daughter, eight, were surrounded by friends and family for the big moment, and fashion mogul Victoria took to Instagram to share the special occasion.

"Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptised in front of our friends and family," she penned. "So much to be grateful for x With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x."

In another post, Victoria shared a shot with David and all four of their kids - along with Harper and Cruz's godparents, including actress Eva Longoria, singer Marc Anthony, hairdresser Ken Paves, and sports agent David Gardner.

"I couldn't be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents," the former Spice Girls singer added. "We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses."

According to British newspaper The Sun, the ceremony went ahead after a reported family feud, as Victoria allegedly fell out with David's dad Ted, after his partner's daughter, Charlotte, was not invited to the baptism.