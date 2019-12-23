 
 

Hilary Duff Turns the Camera Back at Paparazzi Hounding Her and Her Children

Making use of Instagram Stories, the 'Younger' actress shows off the three snappers following her before asking her seven-year-old son how he feels being followed around.

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff hit out at three paparazzi photographers for following her and her two children around on an outing the day before her reported wedding, December 21.

The 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Friday, December 20, to slam the snappers for hounding her family, insisting "this doesn't seem right to me".

"Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids, and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go," the star said in the clip. "Two grown men. Three of them, actually, one of them is running away across the street. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to."

The star then panned the camera to her seven-year-old son, Luca, and asked him, "How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it," as he solemnly nodded his head.

It later turned out she was running errands ahead of her reported wedding the very next day - marrying her longtime love Matthew Koma, father of her one-year-old daughter Banks, in the backyard of their Los Angeles home. "It was a love-fest – a small and intimate ceremony at her house with friends and family," a source told Just Jared of the rumoured nuptials.

The new union isn't the only exciting event in the actress' life - she's also preparing to return to the spotlight, having reprised her role as Lizzie McGuire in the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the classic TV series, which is in production now.

