 
 

Lea Michele Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her 'Little Mermaid' Casting

Lea Michele Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her 'Little Mermaid' Casting
Bravo
Movie

The former 'Glee' star is asked in a TV interview about Lilo who seemingly took a dig at her after it was announced she would play Ariel at the musical at Hollywood Bowl.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lea Michele has admitted it "felt great" to be shaded on social media by "Mean Girls" star Lindsay Lohan.

After the former "Glee" actress was announced to play Ariel in "The Little Mermaid" production at the Hollywood Bowl, California earlier this year, Lindsay appeared confused about the casting.

"Huh?" she commented on an Instagram post that shared the news.

During Thursday's December 19 episode of "Watch What Happens Live", where she appeared alongside former One Direction star Liam Payne, a caller asked the star how she reacted to Lohan's apparent shade - something that didn't seem to faze the actress at all.

"It was very interesting. They announced that I was playing Ariel at the Hollywood Bowl and I think she wrote, like, 'What?' or something," she remembered. "I find it to be an honour, truly."

Lea added, "It's classic, classic. Because obviously, it's at the Hollywood Bowl, but it was great. I'm down with it, of course."

You can share this post!

Tony Britton Passed Away at 95

Rod Stewart Keeps Pictures of His Late Bandmates at Every Concert
Related Posts
Lea Michele Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her 'Little Mermaid' Casting

Lea Michele Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her 'Little Mermaid' Casting

Lea Michele Moves Out of Haunted House After Spooky Encounters With Ghost

Lea Michele Moves Out of Haunted House After Spooky Encounters With Ghost

Lea Michele Comes Forward With Her Struggle With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Lea Michele Comes Forward With Her Struggle With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Lea Michele Marks Cory Monteith's 6th Death Anniversary With Encouraging Post

Lea Michele Marks Cory Monteith's 6th Death Anniversary With Encouraging Post

Lea Michele Strips Down to Expose Tribute Tattoo in Honor of Late Cory Monteith

Lea Michele Strips Down to Expose Tribute Tattoo in Honor of Late Cory Monteith

Most Read
'Black Panther' Is Called 'Utter Bullsh*t' by Director Terry Gilliam, Fans Brand Him Racist
Movie

'Black Panther' Is Called 'Utter Bullsh*t' by Director Terry Gilliam, Fans Brand Him Racist

John Lithgow Refuses to Play Donald Trump Onscreen

John Lithgow Refuses to Play Donald Trump Onscreen

'Jackass' to Make a Return to the Big Screen After 10 Years

'Jackass' to Make a Return to the Big Screen After 10 Years

'Dolemite Is My Name' Voted Best Film of 2019 by Black Film Critics Circle

'Dolemite Is My Name' Voted Best Film of 2019 by Black Film Critics Circle

Martin Scorsese May Retire After 'The Irishman'

Martin Scorsese May Retire After 'The Irishman'

Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

Lea Michele Waiting for Call From 'Wicked' Casting Director

Lea Michele Waiting for Call From 'Wicked' Casting Director

Lea Michele Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her 'Little Mermaid' Casting

Lea Michele Responds to Lindsay Lohan's Shady Comment About Her 'Little Mermaid' Casting