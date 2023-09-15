 

Lea Michele Shows Her Injured Arm on Instagram

Lea Michele Shows Her Injured Arm on Instagram
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Glee' lead star manages to crack a joke as she takes a mirror selfie with one of her arms strapped after she has got herself injured recently.

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lea Michele has got her arm injured. The former "Glee" actress posted on her Instagram Story a mirror selfie of her arm in a sling to reveal her injury, though she didn't explain how it happened or how long she will be strapped up for.

"My rendition of 'waving through the window' will be coming out soon," she captioned the snap.

Lea Michele has injured her arm

Lea Michele has injured her arm

The injury comes just days after Lea attended the US Open and a week after she wrapped her stint as Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" on Broadway. After she closed out her stint in the iconic show on September 3, she gushed that it was a "dream come true."

The 37-year-old star replaced Beanie Feldstein in the role last year and her performances at the August Wilson Theatre earned her an impressive seven standing ovations.

  Editors' Pick

According to the New York Times newspaper, Lea said on stage, "That was my dream come true. I was truly given the greatest gift that surpassed this dream and that was the unconditional true love and support from this cast, who has worked so, so, so hard. I was embraced with open arms the minute I came in."

During the final show, Lea also treated fans to an extra song, a rendition of "My Man", which original "Funny Girl" actress Barbra Streisand had sung at the end of her final performance in 1965, and again in the 1968 movie adaptation. Lea had also previously belted out the track on "Glee".

Ahead of her final show, the "Scream Queens" star dubbed Fanny "the role of a lifetime." She wrote on Instagram, "The role of a lifetime. For the past year. I've had the honor and privilege of playing the iconic Fanny Brice on the August Wilson stage. An opportunity my younger self could have only dreamed of. And did."

"I've always felt a deep love and connection to this story, and to Fanny, a remarkable woman who relentlessly blazed a trail in the entertainment industry. Somehow her essence has continuously been there serving as inspiration and motivation throughout the most pivotal corners of my life."

Lea went on to pay tribute to the "talented cast and hardworking crew," who have taught her "the true importance of connection, community, and fun!" And she insisted she would be "forever grateful" to the audience members.

She wrote, "To every single person who came to see our show. Your support, enthusiasm, applause, and standing ovations have brought me to tears more times that I can count. I am forever grateful."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Johnny Depp Has Scent Specially Created for Each of His Movie Characters

Director Warned Against Casting Jessica Chastain for Fears of 'Diva' Behavior
Related Posts
Lea Michele and Ziwe Fumudoh Caught in Awkward Seating at U.S. Open After 'Rude' Comments

Lea Michele and Ziwe Fumudoh Caught in Awkward Seating at U.S. Open After 'Rude' Comments

Lea Michele to Skip 'Funny Girl' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Lea Michele to Skip 'Funny Girl' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Lea Michele Teases Next Broadway Role After 'Funny Girl' Stint

Lea Michele Teases Next Broadway Role After 'Funny Girl' Stint

Lea Michele's Son Doing OK After Hospitalized Twice Due to Mystery Illness

Lea Michele's Son Doing OK After Hospitalized Twice Due to Mystery Illness

Latest News
Aaron Rodgers Asks for Prayers Amid Recovery After Tearing His Achilles
  • Sep 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers Asks for Prayers Amid Recovery After Tearing His Achilles

Meghan Markle Receives New Nigerian Nickname at 2023 Invictus Games
  • Sep 15, 2023

Meghan Markle Receives New Nigerian Nickname at 2023 Invictus Games

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors
  • Sep 15, 2023

Kelly Price Fiercely Defends Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

Director Warned Against Casting Jessica Chastain for Fears of 'Diva' Behavior
  • Sep 15, 2023

Director Warned Against Casting Jessica Chastain for Fears of 'Diva' Behavior

Lea Michele Shows Her Injured Arm on Instagram
  • Sep 15, 2023

Lea Michele Shows Her Injured Arm on Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski Reveals What It Takes for Her to Date Someone
  • Sep 15, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Reveals What It Takes for Her to Date Someone

Most Read
Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents
Celebrity

Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Laments Having 'Narcissistic' Parent in New Post

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Laments Having 'Narcissistic' Parent in New Post

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shows Up in New Style in Florence

Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable in First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce Filing

Sophie Turner Looks Unrecognizable in First Sighting Since Joe Jonas Divorce Filing

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Yung Miami Unfazed by Pregnancy Rumor Following Her 2023 MTV VMAs Appearance

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Corey Feldman Files For Legal Separation From Wife Courtney Anne One Month After Announcing Split

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Consoled by His Brother After 30-Year Prison Sentence

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Consoled by His Brother After 30-Year Prison Sentence

Erica Mena Takes Jab at Spice After Apologizing for 'Insensitive' Racial Slur

Erica Mena Takes Jab at Spice After Apologizing for 'Insensitive' Racial Slur