Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Get Married in Their Backyard
The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress has reportedly exchanged wedding vows with her fiance and baby daddy at an intimate ceremony in their residence in Los Angeles.

  • Dec 22, 2019

AceShowbiz - Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in their backyard in Los Angeles, California.

A source close to the couple opened up on the "love-fest" to JustJared.com, revealing they had "a small and intimate ceremony at her (Hilary's) house with friends and family."

Hilary‘s longtime stylist and friend Jessica Paster also teased the wedding by posting a photo of a bouquet on Instagram along with the caption, "Winter solstice … a day of luv," along with several emojis, including a heart, flower, and butterfly.

The "Younger" actress and the singer, both 32, announced their engagement back in May, after more than two years of dating.

In October 2018, they welcomed their first daughter together, Banks, who joins Hilary's son Luca, Seven, from her previous marriage to former professional ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

The union comes after the couple made headlines back in October when Koma referred to Duff as his "wife" on Instagram, with the Lizzie McGuire actress later insisting she and her man had yet to tie the knot for real.

"We are not secretly married, but we are basically married, so you know, sometimes those little things slip out," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

