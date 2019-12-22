'Black Panther' Is Called 'Utter Bullsh*t' by Director Terry Gilliam, Fans React

Marvel Movie

The 'Zero Theorem' director is accused of being racist after he seemingly singles out Marvel's black superhero movie while criticizing comic book adaptations.

AceShowbiz - Terry Gilliam despised "Black Panther", and he said it loud and clear in a new interview. "The Zero Theorem" director didn't hold back as he told Indiewire, "I hated Black Panther. It makes me crazy. It gives young black kids the idea that this is something to believe in."

"Bulls**t. It's utter bulls**t. I think the people who made it have never been to Africa," he continued. "They went and got some stylist for some African pattern fabrics and things. But I just I hated that movie, partly because the media were going on about the importance of bulls**t."

On top of that, the filmmaker seemingly didn't think the Ryan Coogler-directed superhero movie, which has collected numerous awards, deserved those critical praises. When asked if the accolades were just a politically correct response to identity politics, he answered, "It makes my blood boil."

79-year-old Gilliam also expressed his distaste for superhero movies in general. "There isn't room or money for a greater range of films. You make a film for over $150 million or less than $10 [million]. Where's all this other stuff? It doesn't exist anymore," he said.

"I make films where I'm trying to make people think. I mean, I try to entertain them enough that they don't fall asleep on me, and they're there to make you think and look at the world in a different way, hopefully, and consider possibilities. Those films don't do that," he continued.

Fans were not happy especially over his negative comments about "Black Panther". One wrote "Gee...look back over 80yo white dude's filmmaking career & see how many films HE'S made to give young black kids something to believe in since he's such a, you know, fuqqing expert."

Another commented, "Terry Gilliam singles out the black superhero film to call bulls**t and despite Coogler having been to Africa, he accuses him of not knowing anything despite putting in elements of various African tribes. Oh, that's not suspiciously racist."

"I think Terry Gilliam has never been to Brazil," an individual mocked the director back, referring to his 1985 sci-fi movie that had all-white cast members such as Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro, Kim Greist, Michael Palin, Katherine Helmond, Bob Hoskins, and Ian Holm.

One angry commenter raged, "F**K Terry Gilliam. Racist piece of trash." Another added, "Terry Gilliam RETIRE B***H." One other penned, "Terry Gilliam is cancelled." Another similar comment read. "Wow, what an actual a**hole. If you think the headline is bad, the full interview is much...much worse."

"You know what? You can think what you want about Martin Scorcese's comments about Marvel but at least he didn't make it f**king racist like Terry Gilliam," one person commented.